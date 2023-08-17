Hikaru Shida Credits Kenny Omega & Dustin Rhodes For Helping Her In AEW

Hikaru Shida gives a lot of credit to Kenny Omega and Dustin Rhodes for helping her get to where she is in AEW. Shida recently spoke with Wrestling Inc and talked about how Kenny Omega and Dustin Rhodes have helped her in the company.

“It’s definitely Kenny and Dustin,” Shida said in response. “Yeah, Kenny always trust Japanese joshi wrestlings. And, yeah, Kenny is not here? I think I’m not here and Japanese joshi wrestling is not in AEW. And also he can speak Japanese too, so he helps me a lot in language too. And Dustin, he always cheer me up and he always trained female wrestlers and I was so happy when I saw him at the backstage. I come back from the stage and he was wait for me. I was so happy.”