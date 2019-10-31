wrestling / News

AEW News: Hikaru Shida Makes Dynamite Debut, Santana and Ortiz Attack Rock N’ Roll Express

October 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hikaru Shida AEW All Out

– Hikaru Shida made her first appearance on AEW Dynamite this week. Shida defeated Shanna, who was making her first appearance for the company:

– Santana and Ortiz attacked the Rock N’ Roll Express on Dynamite before they were able to present the AEW World Tag Team Titles as they were scheduled to do. The two attacked Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson during an interview, and put Morton through a table as you can see below:

