wrestling / News
AEW News: Hikaru Shida Makes Dynamite Debut, Santana and Ortiz Attack Rock N’ Roll Express
– Hikaru Shida made her first appearance on AEW Dynamite this week. Shida defeated Shanna, who was making her first appearance for the company:
.@shidahikaru makes her first #AEWDyamite appearance next against the debuting @Shannanjii pic.twitter.com/PCgBmqin1m
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 31, 2019
Shanna was close to an upset win over @shidahikaru
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TNTDrama 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/R9Ofwn0Fwy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 31, 2019
– Santana and Ortiz attacked the Rock N’ Roll Express on Dynamite before they were able to present the AEW World Tag Team Titles as they were scheduled to do. The two attacked Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson during an interview, and put Morton through a table as you can see below:
A brutal attack onto the Rock n Roll Express by the hands of @santana_proud & @ortiz_powerful!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TNTDrama 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/PIA5cevzt5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 31, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins Weighs In On Fans Turning on Him, Reaction To His Hell in a Cell Match
- Stephanie McMahon Explains Why Natalya and Lacey Evans Were Chosen for Crown Jewel, Says Another Evolution Event Is Unlikely for 2019
- Bully Ray Campaigns for New Titles and Six-Man Tag Titles in WWE, Sean Waltman Agrees
- Jim Ross On Reports Vader Was Promised a WWE Title Reign in 1996, Why He Never Got a Title Run