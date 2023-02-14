wrestling / News
Hikaru Shida Says She Has a Minor Injury In Her Finger
February 14, 2023 | Posted by
Hikaru Shida has been out of action for much of the year, and she recently noted that it’s due to a minor injury. Shida, who hasn’t wrestled since her match at WAVA NAMI 1 on January 1st, revealed on her recent YouTube gaming stream that she is still at AEW shows each week but is on the shelf due to the small injury to her finger.
“I’m going to the show every week,” Shida said (per Fightful). “To be honest, I have a little injury in my finger. It’s alright. It’s good. I can play game . It’s alright. Maybe soon, I can wrestle,” she said.
It is not yet clear when Shida will be able to return to action.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan on What He Would Do If He Owned Another Wrestling Company
- Jeff Jarrett On TNA Threatening To Fine Motor City Machine Guns For Not Blading, Paul Heyman Criticizing TNA In 2008
- Cody Rhodes Is Open To the Idea of WrestleMania Match Becoming a Triple Threat
- Jake Roberts Praises Bray Wyatt’s Work In WWE, Says Wyatt’s Used Advice He Gave