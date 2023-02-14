Hikaru Shida Says She Has a Minor Injury In Her Finger

Hikaru Shida has been out of action for much of the year, and she recently noted that it’s due to a minor injury. Shida, who hasn’t wrestled since her match at WAVA NAMI 1 on January 1st, revealed on her recent YouTube gaming stream that she is still at AEW shows each week but is on the shelf due to the small injury to her finger.

“I’m going to the show every week,” Shida said (per Fightful). “To be honest, I have a little injury in my finger. It’s alright. It’s good. I can play game . It’s alright. Maybe soon, I can wrestle,” she said.

It is not yet clear when Shida will be able to return to action.