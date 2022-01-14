wrestling / News
Hikaru Shida Notes That She Is Returning To Japan After Injury Angle On AEW Dynamite
January 14, 2022 | Posted by
On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Hikaru Shida was written out of storylines for a bit in an injury angle that saw Serena Deeb attack her knee with a kendo stick. In a post on Twitter, Shida noted that she will be returning to Japan for a little while.
She wrote: “I’m so sorry that the last match before I go back to Japan had to end like that. I had a lot of things I wanted to do in Japan, but now I will rest my leg as much as I can. I’LL BE BACK.”
