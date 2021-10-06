wrestling / News

Hikaru Shida Pays Tribute to Famous Rocky Sequence in New Vlog

October 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Double or Nothing Hikaru Shida

– Former AEW Women’s World champion Hikaru Shida paid tribute to the classic film, Rocky, with a new vlog while in Philadelphia ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Shida is set to face former NWA Women’s champion Serena Deeb during tonight’s TNT broadcast. You can check out that video below.

