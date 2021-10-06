wrestling / News
Hikaru Shida Pays Tribute to Famous Rocky Sequence in New Vlog
October 6, 2021 | Posted by
– Former AEW Women’s World champion Hikaru Shida paid tribute to the classic film, Rocky, with a new vlog while in Philadelphia ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Shida is set to face former NWA Women’s champion Serena Deeb during tonight’s TNT broadcast. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Rhea Ripley On Whether She Would Consider Going Back To WWE NXT, Charlotte Flair Being Her Top Nemesis In WWE
- Riddle On His Reaction To WWE NXT 2.0, Bron Breakker Reminding Him Of a Young Goldberg
- Parker Boudreaux Debuts as Harland on WWE NXT
- Dana Brooke Seemingly Reacts to Corey Graves’ Comments During Her Raw Match