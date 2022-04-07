wrestling / News
Hikaru Shida Qualifies For Women’s Owen Hart Tournament On AEW Dynamite
April 6, 2022
Another name qualified for the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s show, Hikaru Shida took on Julia Hart and emerged victorious, joining Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter in the tournament.
You can see some clips from the match below:
And @shidahikaru advances into the #OwenHart Foundation Tournament with a win over @TheJuliaHart! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/UVBuMOwVf0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022
Evidently, things are not over between #TheProfessor @serenadeeb and @shidahikaru… Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/ry7VpV9Qc7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022
