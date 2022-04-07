wrestling / News

Hikaru Shida Qualifies For Women’s Owen Hart Tournament On AEW Dynamite

April 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hikaru Shida AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Another name qualified for the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s show, Hikaru Shida took on Julia Hart and emerged victorious, joining Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter in the tournament.

You can see some clips from the match below:

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

