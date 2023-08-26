– Speaking to Fightful’s Tempest of Wrestletalk, AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida discussed her title defense at tomorrow’s AEW All In London event. Below are some highlights:

Hikaru Shida on this being the biggest match of her career: “Actually, I can’t imagine. I can’t imagine. My biggest show I watched live was Tokyo Dome in Japan, and Wembley Stadium is two times bigger. I can’t imagine it [yet]. I think that’s why I’m not so nervous now. I don’t know why, but I feel so ready for the match, not only physically but mentally too.”

On being ready for tomorrow: “I think we have shared [a lot] of history in AEW and I feel like we need her in this match because this is the best [place to] show what AEW’s women’s division [is]. Me and Britt Baker, I think we are AEW’s Women’s Division. I’m so glad she’s in this match, but we are not friends. We are a tag team now and we’re working together, but we are not friends, I feel like our connection is more special. That’s why I can smash her if I need, but she can do the same. I’m glad she’s here and [I’m ready] to beat her ass.”

At AEW All In London, Shida will defend her title against Britt Baker, Toni Storm, and Saraya in a Fatal 4-Way match. The event will be held at Wembley Stadium and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.