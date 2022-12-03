Hikaru Shida To Defend Regina Di Wave Title On Next Week’s AEW Rampage

Hikaru Shida will put her Regina Di Wave Championship from Pro Wrestling Wave on the line on next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Tonight’s show saw The Bunny make a challenge to Shida for the title after she and Penelope Ford came out to confront Shida on last week’s show. Shida accepted the challenge.

Shida has held the Regina Di Wave Championship since August and previously defended it on AEW Dark: Elevation. The match is the sole bout set for next week so far.