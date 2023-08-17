Hikaru Shida On Her Relationship With Asuka, What She Learned From Her

Hikaru Shida recently discussed her relation with Asuka and what she’s learned from the WWE star. Shida spoke with Denise Salcedo for a new interview and you can see some highlights below, (per Wrestling Inc):

On her relationship with Asuka: “For now, we don’t talk, but I had been freelance after six years, I started wrestling and when I became freelance, Kana-san told me many things, like how I negotiate with the companies and how I wrestle as [a] freelancer. “She was always like a teacher for me. I don’t know how she feels, but for me, she was kind of a teacher, especially after I became a freelance because she was also freelance. So, she told me a lot of things. And after she came to the U.S., actually we [didn’t] talk, maybe only one or two times. So, we don’t talk and we don’t text each other, but still, I learned so many things.”

On learning how to act as a champion from Asuka: “Even [though] we don’t talk, she’s [still] my teacher [on] how I behave as a champion and how we [succeed] in other countries. I absolutely respect her even if we don’t talk. I’m so happy she is here and she’s [succeeded] a lot.”