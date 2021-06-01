Hikaru Shida Responds to Comments by Willie Urbina

– As previously reported, AEW fired Spanish broadcaster Willie Urbina after footage of him mocking the accent of then World Women’s champion Hikaru Shida surfaced from the FITE TV broadcast of last week’s AEW Dynamite. Yesterday, Shida shared some comments on what happened on her official Twitter account, which you can see below:

“I didn’t wanna talk about this before my big day, so let me tell you now. I don’t give a **** what other people say about my race because I love it and I proud of it, and because I know which is fool. I don’t even feel anger. So don’t need to worry about me. Thank you.”

Dr. Britt Baker defeated Hikaru Shida last Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 to capture the AEW Women’s Championship. Shida held the title for over a year at 373 days.