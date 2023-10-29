wrestling / News

Hikaru Shida Retains AEW Women’s Title In Chaotic Fright Night Fight on Collision

October 28, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Hikaru Shida Image Credit: AEW

Hikaru Shida is still the AEW Women’s World champion, defeating Abadon in a chaotic Fright Night Fight on Collision. The match saw the use of several Halloween-themed foreign objects, and eventually Shida put a pumpkin on the head of Abadon before kicking her to win.

Shida is in the middle of her third reign as champion, after winning it on October 10. She has been champion for eighteen days.

