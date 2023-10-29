wrestling / News
Hikaru Shida Retains AEW Women’s Title In Chaotic Fright Night Fight on Collision
Hikaru Shida is still the AEW Women’s World champion, defeating Abadon in a chaotic Fright Night Fight on Collision. The match saw the use of several Halloween-themed foreign objects, and eventually Shida put a pumpkin on the head of Abadon before kicking her to win.
Shida is in the middle of her third reign as champion, after winning it on October 10. She has been champion for eighteen days.
The #AEW Women's World Title is on the line in a Fright Night Fight as the challenger Abadon makes their way to the ring!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#AEWWomensWorldTitle@shidahikaru | @abadon_AEW pic.twitter.com/T6kKzoqiN0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2023
The #AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida is very familiar with Abadon as they have clashed for the title before and they meet once again right now!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#AEWWomensWorldTitle@shidahikaru | @abadon_AEW pic.twitter.com/Ale6mB3Rjr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2023
Abadon tries to drag Hikaru Shida under the ring!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#AEWWomensWorldTitle@shidahikaru | @abadon_AEW pic.twitter.com/FkoSh4zQAW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2023
Hikaru Shida goes flying but misses the target!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#AEWWomensWorldTitle@shidahikaru | @abadon_AEW pic.twitter.com/cPRabfR2sB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2023
What a maneuver onto the pile of hard candy!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#AEWWomensWorldTitle@shidahikaru | @abadon_AEW pic.twitter.com/QhdiHG2YvY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2023
Abadon is still in this fight!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#AEWWomensWorldTitle@shidahikaru | @abadon_AEW pic.twitter.com/JSFV6sNf3n
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2023
"Timeless" Toni Storm has stolen the spotlight from Hikaru Shida as she saunters to the ring!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#AEWWomensWorldTitle@shidahikaru | #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/7YwBKaa3MK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon and the Undertaker Attend Tyson Fury Fight in Saudi Arabia, McMahon Comments On Recent Dana White Interview
- Booker T Thinks TNA Should Bring Back The Six-Sided Ring
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Dusty Rhodes’ Time In TNA, Being Replaced As A Booker
- Ahmed Johnson Says WWE Locker Room Was ‘Jealous’ Of Him, Recalls Razor Ramon Helping Him