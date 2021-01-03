wrestling / News

Hikaru Shida Reveals Her Goals For 2021

January 2, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW full Gear Hikaru Shida

In a post on Twitter, AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida revealed her goals for 2021. They include a promo in the ring, an appearance on US media, restart MAKAI, make NEO IZANAGI bigger and meet Benedict Cumberbatch.

“NEO IZANAGI” is a series she stars in on the MAKAI Youtube channel, which is a promotion that combines music, theater, and wrestling.

