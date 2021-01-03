wrestling / News
Hikaru Shida Reveals Her Goals For 2021
January 2, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida revealed her goals for 2021. They include a promo in the ring, an appearance on US media, restart MAKAI, make NEO IZANAGI bigger and meet Benedict Cumberbatch.
“NEO IZANAGI” is a series she stars in on the MAKAI Youtube channel, which is a promotion that combines music, theater, and wrestling.
This year’s goals⬇️
・Promo in the ring.
・appearance on some media in the US.
・Restart MAKAI show.
・Make NEO IZANAGI series bigger.
・See Benedict Cumberbatch.#AEW #AEWonTNT #hikarushida #魔界 #MAKAI pic.twitter.com/KvJq6caoPN
— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) January 3, 2021
