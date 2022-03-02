Hikaru Shida Says She Almost Turned Down AEW Offer

In an interview with Sportiva in Japan (via Fightful), Hikaru Shida said that she almost turned down an offer from MLW as she wanted to stay in Japan doing shows for MAKAI.

She said: “At first, I refused AEW because there was MAKAI. But I was told, ‘I can do it while continuing,'” she said. In the future, I want to hold tournaments not only in Japan but also all over the world. That way, you can do a world tournament. After that, I think AEW will perform in various countries in the future, so I want to do it in Japan as well. I want to support and realize it.”

She took a hiatus from AEW to return to MAKAI. Her last match was on Dynamite on January 12.