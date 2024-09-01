wrestling / News

Hikaru Shida Says She’ll See Mercedes Mone On AEW Dynamite

September 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision Hikaru Shida Image Credit: AEW

Hikaru Shida has a TBS Title shot coming at AEW All Out, and she plans to confront Mone on this week’s Dynamite. Shida earned a title shot on last night’s Collision with a win over Queen Aminata, Serena Deeb and Thunder Rosa.

AEW posted a digital exclusive after the show, which Shida keeping her message short and sweet and saying (per Fightful)

“Tell Mercedes I’ll see her on Wednesday!”

