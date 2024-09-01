wrestling / News
Hikaru Shida Says She’ll See Mercedes Mone On AEW Dynamite
September 1, 2024 | Posted by
Hikaru Shida has a TBS Title shot coming at AEW All Out, and she plans to confront Mone on this week’s Dynamite. Shida earned a title shot on last night’s Collision with a win over Queen Aminata, Serena Deeb and Thunder Rosa.
AEW posted a digital exclusive after the show, which Shida keeping her message short and sweet and saying (per Fightful)
“Tell Mercedes I’ll see her on Wednesday!”
EXCLUSIVE: "Tell @MercedesVarnado I'll see her Wednesday!" – @shidahikaru pic.twitter.com/CBEQoYY4Qf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2024
