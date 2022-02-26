wrestling / News

Hikaru Shida Set For Another Match In Japan, Appearing For Ice Ribbon

February 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Hikaru Shida AEW Dynamite 10-28-21 Image Credit: AEW

It was reported earlier this month that Hikaru Shida, who returned to Japan after going on hiatus from AEW, would appear for a Tokyo Joshi-Pro Wrestling event in Japan. That match is set for March 19 at Grand Princess ’22 in Ryogoku Sumo Hall. She will face Hikari Noa.

However it will not be her only appearance in Japan. She will also appear for Ice Ribbon’s show at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on March 20. She appeared in a video to request a reunion with Tsukasa Fujimoto.

Shida’s most recent match for AEW before her hiatus was January 12, a loss to Serena Deeb on Dynamite.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Hikaru Shida, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading