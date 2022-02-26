Hikaru Shida Set For Another Match In Japan, Appearing For Ice Ribbon

It was reported earlier this month that Hikaru Shida, who returned to Japan after going on hiatus from AEW, would appear for a Tokyo Joshi-Pro Wrestling event in Japan. That match is set for March 19 at Grand Princess ’22 in Ryogoku Sumo Hall. She will face Hikari Noa.

However it will not be her only appearance in Japan. She will also appear for Ice Ribbon’s show at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on March 20. She appeared in a video to request a reunion with Tsukasa Fujimoto.

Shida’s most recent match for AEW before her hiatus was January 12, a loss to Serena Deeb on Dynamite.