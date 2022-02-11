wrestling / News

Hikaru Shida Set For Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling Event

February 11, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Hikaru Shida Image Credit: Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling

Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling has announced that Hikaru Shida will appear at their Grand Princess ’22 event on March 19. The event happens at Ryogoku Sumo Hall. Shida will have her first match in Japan in two and a half years when she faces Hikari Noa. Her last match was on the January 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, where she lost to Serena Deeb.

