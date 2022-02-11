Hikaru Shida Set For Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling Event

Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling has announced that Hikaru Shida will appear at their Grand Princess ’22 event on March 19. The event happens at Ryogoku Sumo Hall. Shida will have her first match in Japan in two and a half years when she faces Hikari Noa. Her last match was on the January 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, where she lost to Serena Deeb.

[BREAKING] “GRAND PRINCESS '22”

SATURDAY MARCH 19

RYOGOKU SUMO HALL

SHOWTIME: 2PM JST Special Single Match

Hikaru Shida returns to the ring in Japan for the first time in two and a half years!