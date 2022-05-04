wrestling / News

Hikaru Shida Shows Off New Haircut on Twitter

May 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Hikaru Shida Image Credit: AEW

Hikaru Shida has changed up her hairstyle, showing off a couple pics on social media. Shida posted to her Twitter account on Monday to share a couple pics of her new haircut, as you can see below.

Shida most recently lost a Philly Street Fight to Serena Deeb on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. She is currently in Japan working shows for Tokyo Joshi Pro and Ice Ribbon.

