wrestling / News
Hikaru Shida Shows Off New Haircut on Twitter
May 3, 2022 | Posted by
Hikaru Shida has changed up her hairstyle, showing off a couple pics on social media. Shida posted to her Twitter account on Monday to share a couple pics of her new haircut, as you can see below.
Shida most recently lost a Philly Street Fight to Serena Deeb on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. She is currently in Japan working shows for Tokyo Joshi Pro and Ice Ribbon.
New hair style✨
行くぞ3連戦！！ pic.twitter.com/HwCe0JoChK
— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) May 2, 2022
東京女子プロレス後楽園ホール大会、ありがとうございました！
熱い遭遇に感謝。#tjpw pic.twitter.com/KDLOdvcZZB
— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) May 3, 2022