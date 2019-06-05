Various News: Hikaru Shida Unable to Work AEW Fyter Fest, Colby Corino Visits the Lair of Deranged

– Hikaru Shida wrote on Twitter this week that she won’t be able to make AEW Fyter Fest later this month due to previously set up commitments, and she will be touring in Hokkaido this month. As previously reported, Shida signed with AEW in April.

According to Shida, this will be her last match in Hokkaido before she plans to move to the US for AEW. You can check out her tweet on the subject below.

Hikaru Shida wrote, “I really wanted join this show, but I will be on Hokkaido tour and that will be the last match in Hokkaido before I will move into US. I will definitely join next time (as cosplay something if I can!!) Please enjoy the show!!!!!! #AEW #FyterFest”

I really wanted join this show, but I will be on Hokkaido tour and that will be the last match in Hokkaido before I will move into US.

I will definitely join next time (as cosplay something if I can!!)

Please enjoy the show!!!!!! #AEW #FyterFest https://t.co/8iCAX4JWzw — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) June 4, 2019

– Capitol Wrestling has released a new video in the saga of Special K and The Rising Suns. In the latest video, HC Loc calls on Colby Corino in order to prove himself. Corino now has to visit the lair of Deranged. You can check out that video below.