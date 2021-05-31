Hikaru Shida Thanks Fans Following Her Loss At AEW Double or Nothing

At last night’s AEW Double or Nothing PPV, Hikaru Shida’s year-long reign as AEW Women’s World Champion ended when she was defeated by Britt Baker. In a post on Twitter, Shida thanks her fans following the match.

She wrote: “It was an honor to be the champ in the world-wide hard time, I don’t feel I was unlucky at all. I appreciate all of you to support me long time. Thank you so much. But….. god, this is hard.”