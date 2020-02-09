wrestling / News
Hikaru Shida To Miss Dynamite This Week
February 8, 2020 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Hikaru Shida revealed that she will miss this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite due to commitments in Japan.
She said: “Hello. It’s time to fly to Japan. I have a show on next Thursday. Thank you for your support and I will stay in Japan only six days so I come back so soon. Please keep enjoying AEW and I hope to see you soon.”
See you soon ✈️ pic.twitter.com/GrKR9EeEzN
— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) February 8, 2020
