Hikaru Shida To Miss Dynamite This Week

February 8, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Hikaru Shida AEW All Out

In a post on Twitter, Hikaru Shida revealed that she will miss this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite due to commitments in Japan.

She said: “Hello. It’s time to fly to Japan. I have a show on next Thursday. Thank you for your support and I will stay in Japan only six days so I come back so soon. Please keep enjoying AEW and I hope to see you soon.

