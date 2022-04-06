Hikaru Shida vs. Julia Hart In Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier Set For AEW Dynamite, Updated Lineup

All Elite Wrestling has announced a match between Hikaru Shida and Julia Hart for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It will be a qualifying match for the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament. So far, Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter have qualified for the women’s tournament. The first men’s tournament qualifier happens tonight as well, with Samoa Joe vs. Max Caster. Here is the updated lineup:

* AAA and ROH Tag Team Championships: FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Qualifier: Samoa Joe vs. Max Caster

* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifier: Hikaru Shida vs. Julia Hart

* Tables Match: The Butcher & The Blade vs. Matt & Jeff Hardy

* Adam Cole vs. Christian Cage