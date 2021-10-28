wrestling / News
Hikaru Shida Weighs In On TBS Title Tournament Win, Making Transition to US TV
Hikaru Shida is in the quarterfinals of the AEW TBS Championship Tournament, and she discussed last night’s win and more in a new interview. Shida spoke with Sports Illustrated for a piece about last night’s show, and you can check out some highlights below:
On advancing in the tournament: “After losing the title, I was very frustrated. I thought I could have done more and been better as champion. So this tournament for the TBS title means a lot to me. It is a great opportunity to get back to the top.”
On making the adaptation to US TV: “I have been learning so much from Kenny Omega and Dustin Rhodes, and they teach about what it takes to be on a TV show. Being on TV is something an actress does, so I took acting classes. And my English has got so much better from watching Sherlock Holmes on BBC.”
On facing Nyla Rose in the semifinals: “Nyla is such a tough girl. She likes the hard-hitting style of wrestling, and that’s my favorite. I’m going to kick her a**.”
