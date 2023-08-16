Hikaru Shida on Winning the Title Again, Wanting to Face Athena

– During a recent interview with SEScoops, AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida discussed wanting to face ROH Women’s World Champion Athena in a champion vs. champion matchup. Below are some highlights:

Hikaru Shida on becoming a two-time AEW champion: “Actually I couldn’t sleep at all. Yeah, the feeling my body was so tired and my brain is like a ‘yay happy brain’. So I couldn’t sleep. When I woke up, I think it was like 1 p.m. or something, woke up and my cat laid down on my arms and wait, ‘I got to Dynamite? I actually I did or not? [or] I just stayed at home?’ I was confused. But yeah, I saw the message from Japan, like congratulations. And oh my God, it was real.”

On wanting to face Athena: “Yeah, actually, I have one name. It’s Athena. Yeah. We had just one single at SHIMMER. It was a long time ago, but I really love that match. I’m watching her for a long time, of course, in AEW but before when she was in the other company, I saw her long time and always she’s good. So yeah, I believe in this reign I wrestle her. I really want to.”

Hikaru Shida is scheduled to defend her title later this month at AEW All In. Shida will face Toni Storm, Saraya, and one more competitor in a Fatal 4-Way Match. The event is scheduled for Sunday, August 27 at Wembley Stadium in London. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.