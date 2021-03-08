Hikaru Shida Retains Women’s Title at AEW Revolution, Attacked By Nyla Rose After (Clips)

Hikaru Shida got her big win against Ryo Mizunami to retain the AEW Women’s Title at Revolution, only to have Nyla Rose attack afterward. Shida defeated Mizunami, who won the AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament, at the PPV to extend her AEW record title reign. You can see pics and video from the match below.

After the match, Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero came out and Rose attacked Shida and Mizunami, who defeated Rose to win the tournament. Britt Baker and Maki Itoh followed soon after, but Thunder Rosa ran out to make the save.

Shida’s title reign stands at 288 days, the longest reign in AEW history to date.

