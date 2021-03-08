wrestling / News
Hikaru Shida Retains Women’s Title at AEW Revolution, Attacked By Nyla Rose After (Clips)
Hikaru Shida got her big win against Ryo Mizunami to retain the AEW Women’s Title at Revolution, only to have Nyla Rose attack afterward. Shida defeated Mizunami, who won the AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament, at the PPV to extend her AEW record title reign. You can see pics and video from the match below.
After the match, Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero came out and Rose attacked Shida and Mizunami, who defeated Rose to win the tournament. Britt Baker and Maki Itoh followed soon after, but Thunder Rosa ran out to make the save.
Shida’s title reign stands at 288 days, the longest reign in AEW history to date.
Our live coverage of the PPV is here.
PARTY
NEVER
STOPS@mizunami0324 #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/VobRDJ9t2Y
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
THE champ! @shidahikaru #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/Qghwy6X4WK
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
.@shidahikaru truly has the heart of a champion! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/2QWvQW3UTV
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
.@mizunami0324 launches Shida into the front row! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/qo26XoL8qr
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
.@shidahikaru will not be stopped! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/KInQyzr4yX
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
.@mizunami0324 strikes back with the fiercest determination! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/CS6n6SK3Co
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
.@mizunami0324 and @shidahikaru turn up the intensity! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/i0S7w2rmQZ
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
ANIKI!! @mizunami0324 #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/ZBWc4UGERP
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
Holy @shidahikaru! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/hpsOhlhn5D
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Rey Mysterio Becoming World Champion In 2006, WWE Discussing Mark Henry Ending The Undertaker’s Streak
- Eric Bischoff On Who He Thinks The Next Star to Transcend Wrestling Will Be, When Wrestling Will Return to Normal Post-COVID
- Backstage Details On WWE Legend Potentially Being AEW’s ‘Hall Of Fame-Worthy’ Signing (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Partying With Hulk Hogan & Dennis Rodman In WCW, Walking In On Rodman & Carmen Electra