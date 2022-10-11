Hikuleo Comments on Karl Anderson’s Return to WWE, Asks If He’s Hiding

– As previously reported, The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) returned to WWE last night on Raw. Anderson was previously scheduled to defend his NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo next month at NJPW Battle Autumn in Osaka. Hikuleo noted Anderson’s WWE return last night on Twitter, asking Anderson if he was hiding from him.

Hikuleo wrote, “You hiding from me?? @MachineGunKA” At the moment, NJPW is still advertising Anderson vs. Hikuleo for the November 5 event. So it looks like Anderson will still be able to work the event and finish up in New Japan.