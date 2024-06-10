wrestling / News

Hikuleo Reportedly Headed to WWE After Leaving NJPW

June 10, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bodyslam reports that Hikuleo is likely headed to WWE after he ended his run with NJPW at Dominion this past weekend. It was previously reported that his contract would expire this year and he’s done with New Japan officially. His deal ended yesterday.

It is believed that Hikuleo will take part in the Bloodline story upon his debut, similar to Jacob Fatu whenever he debuts. Hikuleo is the younger brother of Tama Tonga and the son of Haku.

