wrestling / News
Hikuleo Reportedly Headed to WWE After Leaving NJPW
June 10, 2024 | Posted by
Bodyslam reports that Hikuleo is likely headed to WWE after he ended his run with NJPW at Dominion this past weekend. It was previously reported that his contract would expire this year and he’s done with New Japan officially. His deal ended yesterday.
It is believed that Hikuleo will take part in the Bloodline story upon his debut, similar to Jacob Fatu whenever he debuts. Hikuleo is the younger brother of Tama Tonga and the son of Haku.
More Trending Stories
- TNA Officials, CM Punk In Attendance At NXT Battleground
- Marty Jannetty Announces a Divorce Less Than a Month After Getting Married
- Tiffany Stratton, Iyo Sky, and B-FAB Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Eric Bischoff On Spoiling WWE’s Higher Power Storyline, Critiques Of WCW’s Roster In 1999