Hikuleo On His Loser Leaves Japan Match With Jay White, Rumors White Is Leaving NJPW

Hikuleo is set to face Jay White in a Loser Leaves Japan match at The New Beginning in Osaka, and he recently weighed in on the match. The NJPW star spoke with the promotion’s website about the match as well as rumors that White is exiting the company soon. You can check out the highlights below:

On his match with White: “It was a shock to hear Jay ask for a Loser Leaves Japan match. In a way, I was surprised he came after me the way that he did. I know he was going to come for me eventually, after what happened in Kobe, but him doing what he did right after he lost to Okada in the Tokyo Dome really made it seem to me that he’d lost his mind. He’d been building this kingdom, this legacy, and it was all destroyed in front of him. So he’s taking it out on me, but I guess that it’s a compliment in a way. The Grand Slam Champion, everything that he’s done, and I’ve been in the back of his head so much that he blames me for losing it all. Jay White is the best at getting into people’s heads, and I’m now in his. It was a shock when I first heard about it but I’m ready for it now.”

On why it’s important to him that he stay in Japen: “It goes back to me being early on in my career. I’ve still got so much to learn. I only just came back in the fall of 2022, and the amount of reps I can get, the discipline I can develop, the things that I can achieve in Japan? There’s still so much that I have to do, still.”

On the rumors that White may be leaving NJPW: “I know that Jay is valuable anywhere. It’s nice to know that I am too. But at the end of the day, this is about winning. At the end of that day in Osaka, one of us is leaving Japan, and people will remember tat for a long time to come. It’s destiny. When you think of what Jay White has achieved in the last five years, it puts us on entirely different levels, and I can instantly make my value skyrocket if I’m the guy that made Jay White leave Japan.”