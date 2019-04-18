Hikuleo to Make ROH Debut at War of the Worlds Tour

– Ring of Honor has announced that NJPW’s Hikuleo will make his debut for ROH during the War of the Worlds tour. The company announced the news on Thursday, and the press release is below:

HIKULEO MAKES HIS ROH DEBUT ON THE WAR OF THE WORLDS TOUR

The partnership between Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling has never been stronger following the historic G1 Supercard in front of a sold-out Madison Square Garden! The fallout from G1 Supercard will be on full display when ROH and NJPW partner once again to deliver the 2019 War of the Worlds Tour! A staple since 2014, the tour is in its sixth year and will feature dream matches, title matches, and first-time matches you cannot see anywhere else with the stars of ROH and NJPW!

The sixth athlete announced for War of the Worlds is one making his Ring of Honor debut! The not-so-little little brother of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, the 6’8” Bullet Club member Hikuleo is the next athlete announced for the War of the Worlds Tour!

Debuting in November 2016, the youngest of the three brothers in Bullet Club Hikuleo broke in through the New Japan Dojo system as a Young Lion but by 2018 was competing in the Tokyo Dome. The monstrous Tongan competed in his first New Japan Cup in 2019 and has the size, pedigree, toughness and DNA to become one of the very best wrestlers in the world! Keep it locked on ROHWrestling.com to see who Hikuleo will be wrestling in Buffalo, Toronto, Grand Rapids, and Chicago!

War of the Worlds Buffalo, Toronto, and Grand Rapids will be streaming LIVE for all HonorClub members while Chicago will be taped for television broadcast but there is nothing like seeing the stars of ROH and New Japan LIVE! Tickets are on sale now to see the War of the Worlds Tour when it comes to a town near you!