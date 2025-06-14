wrestling / News
Hikuleo Makes WWE In-Ring Debut Before Smackdown
June 13, 2025 | Posted by
Hikuleo made his in-ring WWE debut before this week’s Smackdown. Hikuleo appeared before Friday night’s show, facing Kit Wilson in a match for WWE Main Event.
The NJPW alumnus signed with WWE last July.
HIKULEO IS HEREEEE pic.twitter.com/kxEkOcNb4E
— ✨Joseph✨ (@JPW1006_yt) June 13, 2025
Hikuleo is working WWE Main Event ahead of Smackdown pic.twitter.com/KPGxScZS4H
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 13, 2025
HIKULEO IS HERE!!! #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/Xafsf8acnw
— Blake (@IAmBalakay) June 13, 2025