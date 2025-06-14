wrestling / News

Hikuleo Makes WWE In-Ring Debut Before Smackdown

June 13, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hikuleo Image Credit: AEW

Hikuleo made his in-ring WWE debut before this week’s Smackdown. Hikuleo appeared before Friday night’s show, facing Kit Wilson in a match for WWE Main Event.

The NJPW alumnus signed with WWE last July.

