Hillbilly Jim Is Grateful To Fans For Hall of Fame Induction

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Hillbilly Jim spoke about his upcoming WWE Hall of Fame induction, which was announced earlier today. Here are highlights:

On going into the Hall of Fame: “I didn’t have that on my mind whatsoever. For a moment or two, I was knocked back on my heels. Basically, I was speechless. It was a whole lot for me to digest quickly.”

On the Hillbilly Jim persona: “My character represents the people. It was always a very doable and easy character to step into. I’m from this part of the country. I know a lot of country people. I know what that translates to. I did the best I could to bring that to the ring. It’s a lot like I really am in person. I’m a happy, excitable kind of character. And I just wanted to denote happiness.”

On being grateful to the fans: “I want the fans to enjoy this. I’m a representative of you. That’s exactly what this is all about. This is part of your legacy.”