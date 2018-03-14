Hillbilly Jim Would Like Hulk Hogan to Induct Him Into the WWE Hall of Fame

– Hillbilly Jim spoke with TMZ Sports about his WWE Hall of Fame induction and working with Hulk Hogan. Jim talked about being lucky enough to work with Hogan early in his career and said that he would love it if Hogan were the person to induct him at the ceremony. He added that he won’t find out who is inducting him until close to when it is publicly announced.

Jim joins Goldberg, The Dudley Boyz, Ivory, Jeff Jarrett, Jarrius “JJ” Robertson and Kid Rock in the 2018 Hall of Fame Class. Of course, Hogan as an inductor is unlikely as WWE has maintained their stance of Hogan being persona non grata in terms of the company.

The WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will happen on April 6th in New Orleans before WrestleMania.