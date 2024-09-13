Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 9.12.24  

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. It’s the final stop before Victory Road as ABC and First Class collide in a high-stakes Tornado Match, Heather Reckless makes her debut against The Quintessential Knockout Gisele Shaw, Steve Maclin faces the monstrous Hammerstone, the war between The Hardys and The System rages on, we’ll hear from the one and only Joe Hendry and more. So let’s jump right in!

TNA iMPACT!

Date: September 12th, 2024

Location: Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Steve Maclin vs. Hammerstone

Hammerstone goes for a Torture Rack but Maclin gets out of it. Hammerstone whips Maclin into the ropes and eats a forearm followed by a backbreaker. Maclin sets up Hammerstone in the corner and spears him for two. Maclin goes for a KIA but Maclin gets out of it and hits a powerslam. Maclin clotheslines Hammerstone to the outside and hits a Suicide Dive onto Hammerstone outside and throws him back in. Maclin goes to the top rope but Maclin chases him and hits an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Maclin goes for a busaiku knee but Hammerstone hits a single leg dropkick. Maclin rolls up Hammerstone for the win.

Result: Steve Maclin def. Hammerstone by pinfall

Rating: ***½

After the match, Hammerstone attacks Maclin and gets him in a Torture Rack until Eric Young comes out for the save. Jake Something comes out and stared down Eric Young and Maclin with Hammerstone.

The System is backstage and Eddie says they got a System reboot. Moose says Lish will still be the Queen of the Knockouts, JDC will be a loose cannon and Moose will be a 4-time world champion. They say we can always trust The System.

Maclin is backstage and says EY showed him respect. Eric Young shows up and Maclin thanks him and says he has respect. Eric Young says they will show it is about the size of the fight in the dog and they will see them at Victory Road.

Match 2: Heather Reckless vs. Gisele Shaw

Heather Reckless hits a tilt-a-whirl DDT. Ash by Elegance comes out with the Personal Concierge. Heather Reckless hits a moonsault for two. She goes for a monkey flip but Gisele catches her and Heather bounces off the ropes and hits a Canadian Destroyer for two. Heather hits an elbow to the midsection but Gisele hits a spinebuster for two. Gisele hits Shock and Awe for two. Gisele goes to the top rope and Ash by Elegance slaps Gisele as the Personal Concierge distracts the referee and Heather hits Recked for the win.

Result: Heather Reckless def. Gisele Shaw by pinfall

Rating: ***½

We see a vignette for Xia Zhou where she speaks in Mandarin.

Matt Cardona comes out with Steph de Lander. He says he came back for everyone and Santino thought his comeback match should be against Rhino and PCO. He says this is an unsafe working environment. He says he found the most violent and dangerous tag team partner and says his tag team partner is Steph de Lander. He tells her not to try to help her husband because if he doesn’t do what he says, he’s going to send her back to Australia. Cardona hides behind Steph but Steph hits a low blow and PCO hits a chokeslam. Steph hugs PCO.

A vignette with Spitfire and Gia Miller comes up to them and says they challenged for the tag team titles before. Jody says they will break up if they don’t win. Dani says it has been about winning the titles with pride. Jody says it’s do or die.

Match 3: AJ Francis and KC Navarro vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey

Bey hits Navarro hits a kick and goes to the top rope and hits a clothesline from the top rope. Ace and Bey hits a combination single leg kick on AJ and Bey hits a brainbuster on Navarro but AJ breaks up the pinfall. Ace and Bey hit a double team suplex on AJ but he kicks out. Navarro goes for a rollup and gets two. Bey goes for the Art of Finesse but AJ catches him and goes for a chokeslam but Bey catches him with a cutter and Ace hits the Art of Finesse for the win.

Result: Ace Austin and Chris Bey def. AJ Francis and KC Navarro by pinfall

Rating: ***¾

We see a vignette for Jonathan Gresham.

Joe Hendry comes out to the ring and calls out Josh Alexander. Josh is seen in the crowd and says he is going to stay there for his safety and tells Joe to make him laugh. Joe says he has prepared the Josh Alexander story. The song says he never saw Josh Alexander smile and he was the Jesse Pinkman lookalike that turned into Walter White and he’s the Kurt Angle from Wish. The fans chanting “You suck” at Josh. Josh says Joe is worried about him smiling, he says he should be the one snapping ankles in NXT but they got him. Josh says he did everything the right way and Joe is in that position because he had a couple of videos that went viral. He says he will be smiling ear to ear after he ends Joe and the fans will be chanting “Walking Weapon”. Joe says they could get them to chant something else and he saw a sign earlier that said “Walking Wiener”. Josh says at Victory Road he’s going to end him once and for all so that the fans can see what a real professional wrestler looks like. Joe Hendry says he has travelled all over the world making believers. Joe says the fans are going to chant “We believe” louder than ever when he beats Josh at Victory Road.

Jordynne Grace walks up to Arianna Grace and says she is welcome here. She says Wendy Choo is not welcome here. Jordynne Grace asks who uses a pillow. Arianna Grace says at Victory Road nothing will happen to her. Jordynne Grace says promises mean something here.

Santana with a backstage promo and he says Nic has been doing a hell of a job but he hopes that Moose wins the world title because it’s going to be another thing he’s going to take from him.

The Personal Concierge comes out to introduce Ash by Elegance.

Match 5: Ash by Elegance vs. Xia Brookside

Xia hits a running splash for two. Ash slaps her. Ash tries to sit on Xia but Xia moves out of the way. Xia looks for a jacknife pin and gets two. Ash slaps Xia’s butt in the corner and hits a snap suplex for two. Xia hits a clothesline followed by the Octopus and a side Russian leg sweep for two. Xia whips Ash in the corner and hits Broke Wings. The Personal Concierge tries to distract Xia. Xia looks for Broken Wings but Ash moves out of the way. Heather drives Ash into the ring post and Ash rolls her up for the win.

Result: Ash by Elegance def. Xia Brookside by pinfall

Rating: ***½

Ash and Heather Reckless go to the back together.

Nic Nemeth is backstage and says Moose says he had his chance and blew it. Nic said he complained and begged Triple H, The Rock and John Cena and begged them. Nic says there’s only one way to go, to hit him the face.

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt run down the card for Victory Road.

Match 6: The System vs. The Hardys

Matt Hardy hits a right hand followed by a neckbreaker and tags to Jeff Hardy. Jeff hits the Atomic Leg Drop. Jeff covers Eddie. Jeff hits Twist of Fate to Eddie Edwards. Myers goes to the top rope but Jeff throws Eddie into Brian onto the top rope and Matt Hardy hits a Twist of Fate followed by one by Jeff. Jeff Hardy hits a Swanton Bomb on Eddie Edwards for the win.

Result: The Hardys def. The System by pinfall

Rating: ***½

The Hardys celebrate to end the show.