Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 07.13.23  

Tonight on IMPACT, Deonna Purrazzo defends the Knockouts World Championship in an open challenge, Wentz returns to the ring on IMPACT to face Chris Bey, Kevin Knight battles Mike Bailey in an Ultimate X preview, Rich Swann and Sami Callihan take on Moose and Brian Myers while Yuya Uemura and Joe Hendry face Kenny King and Sheldon Jean and so much more.

IMPACT Wrestling

Date: July 13th, 2023

Location: Center Stage, Atlanta, Georgia

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Zachary Wentz vs Chris Bey

Bey hits a running back elbow to Wentz in the corner, goes to the top rope and hits a lariat but Wentz kicks out. Bey and Wentz exchange kicks, before Bey hits the Code Red for two. Trey Miguel looks to distract Bey, but Ace Austin comes to help and gets clotheslined by Trey. Wentz hits a front facelock DDT on Bey for the win.

Result: Zachary Wentz def. Chris Bey by pinfall

Rating: ***

Scott D’Amore is backstage with Santino Marella and The Rascalz walk up to him and asked if they were going to be added to the tag team match at Slammiversary. Marella said he saw them cheat and he’s not adding them to the match. Trey says he’ll regret it.

A video package aired about the Shelley and Nick Aldis feud. Shelley said he taught some of the things he knows, but he didn’t teach all of it. Shelley says at Slammiversary he’s doing it for his generation.

Match 2: Kevin Knight vs Mike Bailey

Bailey goes to the top rope, but Knight brings him down with a leaping frankensteiner. Bailey jumps at Bailey but eats a kick to the face. Bailey pops up Knight who dropkicks Bailey, but Bailey returns with a penalty kick. Bailey goes to the top rope but Kevin Knight leaps to the top rope and hits a superplex. Bailey hits an Ultima Weapon for the win.

Result: Mike Bailey def. Kevin Knight by pinfall

Rating: ***½

A vignette with Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly. Masha speaks in Russian. Kelly says that at Slammiversary, the Knockouts Tag Team Titles will be theirs.

Joe Hendry comes out for his next match. Joe says usually he talks about himself, but this time he’ll talk about himself. It’s about someone people know as Stripper Kenny. Joe says it’s a free country and they can chant whatever they want, but if they chant “Stripper Kenny” it will hurt Kenny’s feelings. He says another two words they could chant is “We believe” before bringing out his partner Yuya Uemura.

Match 3: Yuya Uemura and Joe Hendry vs Kenny King and Sheldon Jean

Kenny King is about to take off his hoodie but the crowd chants “take it off” and Kenny keeps it on. Kenny King hits the Eddy Gordo kick on Hendry and looks for a crossbody but gets caught and hit with a Fallaway Slam. Hendry hits a cutter. Sheldon Jean enters the ring, but Yuya hits a dropkick. Kenny hits a Tiger Driver on Yuya. Hendry pulls the hoodie off Kenny and the crowd chants “Stripper Kenny”. Hendry hits the Standing Ovation on Sheldon Jean for the win.

Result: Joe Hendry and Yuya Uemura def. Kenny King and Sheldon Jean by pinfall

Rating: **¾

A vignette with Lio Rush who talks about Chris Sabin and says he’s coming to win the X-Division title. He says at Slammiversary he’s going to find out why they call him the Bad Child.

Backstage interview with Chris Sabin and he says he understands why nobody wants anything to do with Lio Rush. He took a cheat code to jump ahead of the line. He says Lio Rush will be humbled, and Sabin will still be X-Division Champion.

Match 4: Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs Moose and Brian Myers

Moose looks to hit a powerbomb, but Swann gets out of it and hits a kick. Swann gets the tag to Callihan who clears house. Sami hits a bulldog and clothesline combination on Moose and Myers. Sami looks for the Cactus Driver 97, but Moose gets out of it, and they clothesline each other. Sami pushes Myers into a cutter by Swann and Swann goes for a pin, but Moose pushes Sami onto them. Moose goes to the top rope, but Swann hits an assisted frankensteiner. Sami hits a Death Valley Driver and Swann hits a 450 Splash, but Moose kick out. Myers pulls Swann out of the ring and Moose lowblows Sami when the referee isn’t looking and hits the spear for the win.

Result: Moose and Brian Myers def. Rich Swann and Sami Callihan by pinfall

Rating: ***

Pre-taped promo from Subculture and Mark Andrews says they get another shot at the tag titles at Slammiversary and they will win it.

A vignette for Alan Angels who is wearing a black leather jacket and sunglasses. Alan Angels says he’s not just concerned about winning but also the thrill. He is going to spread his wings like an Angel would. He says he’s going to make his mark at Slammiversary and X marks the spot.

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt go through the card for Slammiversary.

A video package airs for Nick Aldis who said that he had done everything there was to be done and he talked to IMPACT management, and he told them he wants to go after the World Title, and they said okay. He says that Alex Shelley says that this is the house that he built. He asks where Shelley was when Aldis beat Jeff Hardy for the title, retired Sting or beat Kurt Angle. He says Shelley spews nonsense, but people don’t want to upset him and his cult weirdos. But Aldis doesn’t care. He says at Slammiversary, Shelley will either end up on his back or his face.

Deonna Purrazzo comes out and says if anything feels they can come up against her then they can step up. Jody Threat’s music hits.

Match 5: Deonna Purrazzo vs Jody Threat for the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

Jody hits the double knees on Deonna followed by a German Suplex for two. Jody goes for a submission, but Deonna goes for the Queen’s Gambit which Jody gets out of. Jody goes to the top rope and hits a cannonball followed by a clothesline for two. Jody goes for the F-Bomb, but Deonna gets out of it and gets the armbar, but Jody rolls out of it. Jody picks up Deonna and dumps her down for two. Jody looks for the F-Bomb but Deonna counters it into a Venus de Milo and Jody taps.

Result: Deonna Purrazzo def. Jody Threat by pinfall to retain the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

Rating: ***

After the match, Gisele Shaw and Jai Vidal come out to attack Deonna Purrazzo but then the Death Dollz comes out to even the score. Then The Coven come out to brawl with The Death Dollz. Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich come out. Trinity comes out and goes after all the heels. The ring clears and Trinity and Deonna Purrazzo are the only ones left standing. They both look to pick the Knockouts belt off the floor. They start hitting forearms on each other until security pulls them off from each other.

A video package airs with comments from all the participants on Slammiversary to close the show.

After the credits, we see Scott D’Amore on the phone and he says they tried everything and this time PCO can’t come back to life so he asks, “Can you?” as they show a Team Canada shirt lying around.