Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 07.27.23  

It's Thursday and that means it's time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. Tonight on IMPACT, Nick Aldis and Eric Young face off, Trinity and Dani Luna battle The Coven, Time Splitters take on Moose and Brian Myers, the loser of Johnny Swinger vs. Zicky Dice leaves IMPACT, Gisele Shaw goes one-on-one with Masha Slamovich and so much more.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

IMPACT Wrestling

Date: July 27th, 2023

Location: St. Clair College Sportsplex, Windsor, Ontario

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Trinity and Dani Luna vs The Coven

Taylor Gets goes for a crossbody but Dani Luna catches her and hits a fallaway slam. Wilde tags to King who hits a vertical suplex. King tags to Wilde who keeps Luna in her corner and tags to King. King goes for a vertical suplex but Luna fights out of it. King throws Luna in the corner and tags to Wilde who kicks her in the back. King hits two consecutive scoop slams in a row for two. King goes for a vertical suplex but it’s reversed and Luna tags to Trinity who hits a crossbody on Wilde but King breaks up the pin at two. Luna clotheslines King out of the ring. Trinity hits a full Nelson slam on Wilde for the win.

Result: Trinity and Dani Luna def. The Coven by pinfall

Rating: **¾

After the match, Deonna’s music hits and she comes out. Deonna tells her that she’s getting her rematch for her Knockouts World Championship at Emergence.

We see a replay from the ending of last week’s episode where Lio Rush didn’t join Bully Ray in attacking the faces.

We see Lio Rush backstage and Brian Myers and Moose walk up to him and Myers asks why he left them hanging. Lio Rush talks about them questioning his life choices, he questions their life choices by joining forces with Bully Ray. Bully Ray shows up and says he hasn’t been here long enough. Bully Ray says he wants an answer from Lio by the end of the night.

We see a vignette of Dirty Dango. Dango says he takes Santino as seriously as a MMA fighter as Bhupinder as a professional wrestler. He talks up Johnny Bravo and says he spent nearly a week in Vietnam and that he is Alpha Bravo.

Match 2: Johnny Swinger vs. Zicky Dice

Johnny Swinger hits the Fingerpoke of Doom and goes for the cover but Zicky reverses it into a pin for two. Johnny Swinger walks out of the ring and tells him to count him out. Zicky stops him and tells him to get back in the ring and finish it. Swinger puts Dice in the trolley but then clotheslines him. He throws Dice in the ring and pins him with his feet on the ropes.

Result: Johnny Swinger def. Zicky Dice by pinfall

Rating: NR

Santino is backstage with Joe Hendry and Yuya Uemura. Santino talks about Yuya pinning Kenny King on BTI and says Yuya could be champion someday. Yuya talks about him, Joe and Kenny and the championship and Santino books them in a three-way match.

A promo by Nick Aldis and he says he will serve Eric Young a big piece of humble pie.

Match 3: Gisele Shaw vs. Masha Slamovich

Gisele Shaw whips Masha into the corner and hits an uppercut and hits another running uppercut for two. Gisele Shaw elbows Masha in the corner, drapes her on the second rope and hits a double stomp for two. Gisele gets her in a chinlock but Masha fights out of it and hits a spinning heel kick for two. Gisele hits a full Nelson into a backbreaker for two. Gisele goes for a running knee strike but Masha hits a spinning kick for two. Masha goes for a Snow Plow but Vidal distracts her but Kelly takes him down. Gisele hits the DeNumah on Masha for the win.

Result: Gisele Shaw def. Masha Slamovich by pinfall

Rating: ***

We see a replay of Jake Something’s win last week.

We see a vignette for Jake Something who says his dad taught him hard lessons. He says because it’s because of these lessons that he had to be something. What’s his name?

We see Kazarian and Traci Brooks backstage and Traci says she is going to ask Scott for 5 minutes with Alisha. Kazarian says Traci is not a wrestler anymore and Alisha is not worth it.

Match 4: Time Splitters vs. Moose and Brian Myers

Myers hits a knee drop on Shelley for two and gets a sleeper hold on Shelley but Shelleg fights out if it. Shelley gets a backslide and pins Myers for the win.

Result: Time Splitters def. Moose and Brian Myers by pinfall

Rating: **¾

Moose and Myers attack Shelley and Kushida after the match but Josh Alexander runs in for the save. Lio Rush runs in and attacks Alex Shelley. Chris Sabin’s music hits and the faces clear the ring leaving just Lio Rush who gets superkicked by Sabin and tossed out of the ring.

We see a vignette for Alan Angels and says Heath is one of the guys who think they’re a rockstar but he is a real rockstar. He says Heath is jealous that he is on the ascent and Heath is going down. Alan says that he’s going to let Heath prove how much of a rockstar he really is.

We see a promo from The Rascalz from a parking lot from last week where Wentz says they’re coming for the tag team titles. They walk up to Bailey who advises them not to act like idiots. Wentz threatens to go ninja on him.

Match 5: Mike Bailey vs. Zachary Wentz

Bailey kicks Wentz on his head and goes for the pin but Trey puts Wentz’s foot on the rope. Bailey hits a moonsault on Wentz on the outside. Bailey hits a superkick on Bailey and goes for the Tornado Kick but Trey pulls Wentz out of the ring. The referee sees it and ejects Trey out of ringside. Wentz sprays Bailey with the spray paint and hits a headlock DDT for the win.

Result: Zachary Wentz def. Mike Bailey by pinfall

Rating: **¾

Match 6: Eric Young vs. Nick Aldis

Eric Young goes to the top rope but Nick Aldis goes up top and hits a superplex for two. Nick Aldis goes up to the top rope but Eric Young catch him with an atomic drop but Aldis hits a Michinoku Driver for two. Young goes for a Crucifix pin for two. Young goes for a missile Dropkick off the top rope but Aldis catches him and locks in the Kingsland Cloverleaf but Young gets to the rope. Aldis goes for a Figure 4 Leglock but Young reverses it into a pin for two. Young hits a piledriver and gets the win.

Result: Eric Young def. Nick Aldis by pinfall

Rating: ***

After the match, Deaner and Kon attack Eric Young. Kon hits a chokeslam on Young. Deaner tells him to hit one more. Kon hits a second chokeslam on Young. As they’re about to leave, Deaner tells him to hit one more. Kon hits a third chokeslam on Young. Deaner tells Kon to give Young to him. Deaner hits the Antidote on Young. Deaner sits on Young to end the show.