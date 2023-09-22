Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 09.21.23  

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on IMPACT, Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, Trinity, Jordynne Grace and Mickie James face Deonna Purrazzo, Angelina Love, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans and Tasha Steelz in a historic main event, Ultimate X returns, the fate of the Feast or Fired case holders will be revealed, Josh Alexander battles Trey Miguel, Eric Young takes on Kenny King and more! So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

IMPACT Wrestling

Date: September 21st, 2023

Location: Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Ultimate X

Bailey climbs the Ultimate X ropes and hangs himself in the cables. Swann hits a Poisonrana on Wentz. Meanwhile Angels is hanging on the cables close to Bailey. Swann brings down Angels. Wentz blows the spray paint in Swann’s face. Wentz blows the spray paint in Del Sol’s face. Angels, Wentz and Ace Austin hang against the three other cables. Angels and Bailey are the remaining people on the cable and they both fall down. Angels gets back on the cables and Angels gets the X.

Result: Alan Angels wins the Ultimate X

Rating: ***½

Alan Angels is the No. 1 contender to the X-Division Championship.

Alan Angels is backstage with the X and he says this means he will not only the front man of IMPACT Wrestling, he will also be the front man of the X-Division and he is not going to wear the for weeks like a dweeb. He will challenge Chris Sabin next week for the X-Division Championship.

We have the Fox Box on the screen for the next match with Chase Stevens as a judge and a 10 minute time limit. Alpha Bravo comes out with Dirty Dango. Alpha Bravo says Dango has something to say. Dango says he hates pro wrestling.

Match 2: Dirty Dango vs. Jake Something

Something spears Dango in the corner and then hits a running shoulder on Dango who was standing outside the apron. Bravo teases hitting Something with his flashlight and Dango grabs Jake from behind but Bravo accidentally hits Dango. Something hits Into The Void for the win.

Result: Jake Something def. Dirty Dango by pinfall

Rating: **

Maclin is backstage and says Rhino cost him a briefcase in Feast or Fired. He says he is going to end Rhino’s career. Rhino runs in and gores Maclin.

Back from commercial and Marella says Rhino went too far. Rhino says Maclin tried to end his career and what happens is on Maclin.

Match 3: Kenny King vs. Eric Young

Sheldon Jean attacks Eric Young from behind and Kenny King gets disqualified.

Result: Eric Young def. Kenny King by disqualification

Rating: NR

Scott D’Amore comes in and hits them with the hockey stick. Shark Boy comes out and books them in a tag team match.

Match 3: Kenny King and Sheldon Jean vs. Eric Young and Scott D’Amore

Kon and Deaner come in and attack Eric Young and we get a disqualification again.

Result: Eric Young and Scott D’Amore def. Kenny King and Sheldon Jean by disqualification

Rating: NR

Shark Boy books them in an 8-man tag team match and bring out America’s Most Wanted as Eric and Scott’s tag team partners.

Match 3: Kenny King, Sheldon Jean, Kon and Deaner vs. Eric Young, Scott D’Amore. James Storm and Chris Harris

Eric Young looks to hit Sheldon with a piledriver but Kenny King hits a Blockbuster on Eric. Kon and Chris Harris face off and Storm and Harris clear him from the ring. James Storm hits the Last Call Superkick on Deaner. Scott D’Amore hits this Sky High on Sheldon Jean followed by a piledriver by Eric Young and Eric gets the three.

Result: Eric Young, Scott D’Amore. James Storm and Chris Harris def. Kenny King, Sheldon Jean, Kon and Deaner by pinfall

Rating: **¾

We get highlights from last week’s Feast or Fired match.

We see the holders of the briefcases gather backstage with Dave LaGreca.

They show the in-ring promo from last week from Team 3D after their match.

Dave LaGreca is backstage with the briefcase holders and asks each of them want they want. Yuya, Bey and Moose all say they want the tag team title shot. Crazzy Steve says heart, liver or lungs. Crazzy Steve opens his briefcase and it is a Digital Media Title opportunity. Steve says, “and the world was full of dreamers”. Moose opens his briefcase and it is a World Title opportunity. Chris Bey opens his briefcase and it is a tag team Title opportunity. Yuya says “no champions” and opens his briefcase and it says “Fired”.

Match 4: Josh Alexander vs. Trey Miguel

Trey Miguel goes to the top rope and goes for a Meteora but Josh hits a clothesline. Josh gets Trey on his shoulder and goes to the second rope but Trey fights out of it and takes him down with a headscissors and goes to the top rope and goes for the Meteora but Josh grabs his foot for the Ankle Lock. Trey gets Josh out of the ring. Wentz hits a knee strike on Josh and throws him in. Shelley hits Wentz with his belt. Josh hits the C4 Spike on Trey for the win.

Result: Josh Alexander def. Trey Miguel by pinfall

Rating: ***½

Josh sarcastically says thanks to Shelley for helping him and that he could use it last week or at Emergence. Shelley says he did it to hurt them, not to help him. Josh says he will get the World Title at the biggest stage at Bound For Glory.

Mike Bailey is in the locker room and Jonathan Gresham comes in and asks if he’s okay. Gresham says he was checking him on him as he was facing Will Ospreay at Bound For Glory. Bailey says he’s got the perfect match for him. Jonathan Gresham vs Mike Bailey. Gresham is cool with it.

Skyler asks Miguel and Wentz when would it be a good time to get the tag team title opportunity as they had a deal and without them, the Rascalz wouldn’t even be World Tag Team Champions. Bey comes in with a camera to record Skyler revealing that they had a deal and says they now have the briefcase for a tag team title opportunity. Skyler says that means nothing. Wentz and Miguel quietly sneak out of the room.

Match 5: Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, Trinity, Jordynne Grace and Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo, Angelina Love, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans and Tasha Steelz

Tasha Steelz and Mickie James face off and Mickie James hits a boot in Tasha’s face. Deonna comes in and Mickie takes her down with clotheslines and goes to the top rope but Tasha takes her down. Savannah Evans comes in and hits a forearm on her. Mickie James hits a neckbreaker on Evans and gets the tag to Gail Kim. Gail hits a springboard crossbody on Deonna followed by the cover but Gisele breaks it up. Gail takes doen both with a headscissors. Velvet Sky takes down Gail Kim to the outside. Tasha throws Gail back into the ring and tags to Angelina Love who hits a side slam on Gail for two. Gisele gets the tag but she gets locked in an Octopus by Gail. Gisele rams Gail into the turnbuckle. Deonna gets the tag and she locks a chinlock on Gail. Deonna and Gail run unto each other with a crossbody. Kong gets the tag and she clears everyone until Evans comes in. Kong takes down Evans with the clothesline and looks for a chokeslam but Deonna and Angelina attack her from behind. Trinity and Mickie hit a double Thesz Press on both. Trinity takes Deonna and Angelina on the outside with a crossbody. Gail Kim hits a top rope crossbody onto everybody on the outside. In the ring, Kong hits Gisele with a backfist followed by a chokeslam. Kong hits the Implant Buster for the win.

Result: Awesome Kong, Trinity, Jordynne Grace and Mickie James def. Deonna Purrazzo, Angelina Love, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans and Tasha Steelz by pinfall

Rating: ***½

After the match, Angelina Love hits the Botox Injection on Jai Vidal and Velvet Sky puts the brown paper bag on his head as the faces celebrate their win.