Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 11.02.23  

Tonight on IMPACT, The Motor City Machine Guns take on Josh Alexander and Eric Young, Trinity battles Emersyn Jayne, SUBCULTURE face off with Moose, Brian Myers and Deonna Purrazzo, Joe Hendry and Frankie Kazarian go to war over the Glasgow Cup while Grado returns to battle Trey Miguel.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

IMPACT Wrestling

Date: November 2nd, 2023

Location: O2 Academy in Glasgow, Scotland

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian for the Glasgow Cup

Before the match, Joe Hendry cuts a promo and says it’s a privilege to bring IMPACT to Scotland once again. The crowd chants TNA and Hendry says the future is looking bright for this company but also for Joe Hendry because when he beats Kazarian he will prove that he belongs at this stage. He said they believe in Joe Hendry.

Kazarian chops Hendry and whips him into the ropes and hits a powerslam followed by a springboard legdrop for two. Kazarian gets Hendry in a headlock and hits a vertical suplex. Kazarian hits a guillotine legdrop from the apron. Kazarian goes for a chickenwing but Hendry hits a vertical suplex. Hendry hits a Fallaway Slam. Kazarian hits a neckbreaker for two. Hendry picks up Kazarian for a Trustfall followed by a cutter for two. Kazarian hits the Fade to Black for a nearfall. Kazarian goes to the top rope but Hendry catches him with an uppercut and hits a superplex. They exchange punches and uppercuts until Kazarian gets a backslide for two and Hendry gets a rollup for two. Hendry gets another rollup and wins it.

Result: Joe Hendry def. Frankie Kazarian to win the Glasgow Cup

Rating: ***

Brian Myers, Moose and Deonna Purrazzo are backstage and Moose calls them the Virtuous Gods of Professional Wrestling. Deonna says she has a match against Trinity and has the opportunity to become the 4-time Knockouts Champion.

Joe Hendry says he’s proven that he belongs at this stage and he’s going to be damned if he lets a YouTuber like Simon Miller knock him off that pedestal and he’s going to make Simon believe in Joe Hendry.

Match 2: SUBCULTURE vs. Moose, Brian Myers and Deonna Purrazzo

Luna takes down Deonna with a clothesline and hits a single leg dropkick. Luna hits a Fallaway Slam until Moose hits Luna with a big boot. Flash Morgan Webster hits a moonsault on Moose and hits a Suicide Dive onto Myers on the outside. Webster goes to the top rope but Moose catches him. Luna tags herself in and Subculture team up for a triple powerbomb on Moose and pin him but it is broken up by Myers and Purrazzo. Deonna locks in a Fujiwara Armbar on Luna but Andrews breaks it up. Webster goes to the top rope but Moose runs up to the top and hits a superplex but Andrews hits a splash onto Moose. Luna takes down Deonna with a clothesline. Moose and Andred get the tag and Moose hits a pump kick but Andrews hits a Stundog Millionaire. Andrews gets a rollup for two but Moose hits a Spear for the win.

Result: Moose, Brian Myers and Deonna Purrazzo def. SUBCULTURE by pinfall

Rating: ***½

Josh Alexander is backstage with Eric Young and he tells Eric and him have had their differences in the past but they also have a lot in common. He says he’s walked the same footsteps as Eric Young. Eric says Iron sharpens iron and this is going to make them sharper and they’re going to go to Turning Point and face SUBCULTURE.

Match 3: Trey Miguel vs. Grado

Grado hits a clothesline on Trey and hits a Bionic Elbow. Grado takes down his straps but Miguel hits a superkick for two. Miguel hits a moonsault for another nearfall. Trey goes to the top rope and goes for a double stomp but Grado gets out of the way and hits a Death Valley Driver for two. Grado goes for the Wee Boot but Miguel hits a kick. Grado rolls him up for two. Grado hits the Wee Boot for the win.

Result: Grado def. Trey Miguel by pinfall

Rating: ***

Eddie Edwards is backstage and says he and Will Ospreay travelled the same roads and they both went to Japan but this is IMPACT and things are a little different around here.

Match 4: Trinity vs. Emersyn Jayne

Trinity offers a handshake but Emersyn kicks her hand away. Trinity hits a kick to the face and hits a running slap for two. Emersyn hangs Trinity onto the turnbuckle and hits a sliding German Suplex for two. Emersyn hits a vertical suplex for two. Emersyn gets an arm lock but Trinity fights out of it and goes for a crossbody but Emersyn catches it and reverses it into a Northern Lights Suplex for two. Trinity hits a running bulldog into the turnbuckle and drops Emersyn with clotheslines. Trinity hits a bulldog off the ropes and hits the Rear View for a nearfall. Trinity goes for a piledriver through the ropes on Emersyn on the apron but Emersyn fights out of it and hits a leg trap Michinoku Driver for two. Trinity kicks Emersyn on the head, throws her outside the ropes, hits a piledriver through the ropes and hits a Bully Bomb for the win.

Result: Trinity def. Emersyn Jayne by pinfall

Rating: ***

They show highlights from the Glasgow show. Various wrestlers talk about the UK tour and put over the IMPACT locker room.

Trinity is backstage and he says she had to show the glow to Emersyn Jayne because she didn’t know and Deonna Purrazzo is going to feel the glow once and for all.

Match 5: Motor City Machine Guns vs. Josh Alexander and Eric Young

Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley hits double kicks on Josh Alexander. Alex Shelley gets a Death Lock on Josh until Josh gets to the ropes. Alex Shelley gets a Figure 4 Leglock on Josh until Josh gets to the ropes. Shelley goes for suplex but Josh reverses it into one of his own and tags to Eric Young. Eric goes for a piledriver but Shelley flips him over. Shelley drops Eric into the turnbuckle and tags to Sabin. Sabin hits a dropkick off the top rope on Eric who tags to Josh. Josh hits two German Suplexes and goes for a third but Sabin fights out of it and Josh hits a belly to belly-to-belly suplex. Josh goes for a C4 Spike but Sabin reverses with a headscissors. Sabin hits a running single leg dropkick for two. Shelley catches Josh and Sabin hits a Missile Dropkick on him for two. Sabin goes for a Cradle Shock but Josh gets out of it. Josh drops Sabin and gets the Ankle Lock. Sabin tries to fight out of it but Josh locks in the Sharpshooter. Josh goes for a Doomsday Device but Sabin throws Josh into Eric on the turnbuckle and hits the Cradle Shock. Sabin goes for a superplex on Eric Young but Eric bites him and hits the Elbow Drop for a nearfall. Sabin hits a springboard Tornado DDT. Sabin hits a Cradle Shock and gets the win.

Result: Motor City Machine Guns def. Josh Alexander and Eric Young by pinfall

Rating: ****