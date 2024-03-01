Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 02.22.24  

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT!, we have The System vs. ABC and EY, Mustafa Ali’s X-Division Inauguration and more. So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: March 1st, 2024

Location: Alario Center, Westwego, Louisiana

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Mike Bailey vs. Maclin

Lockup to start and Maclin grabs Bailey’s leg but Bailey reverses into a roll up for two. Bailey hits combination kicks and Maclin gets out of the ring. Bailey and Maclin hit forearms on each other outside the ring and get back in the ring to avoid the count out. Maclin clotheslines Bailey over the top rope to the outside and The Rascalz lay out Bailey. Maclin throws Bailey back inside the ring and kicks Bailey’s leg. Maclin hits a forearm for two. Maclin places Bailey on the top rope in a hanging position and runs towards him but Bailey moves out of the way. Maclin goes to the outside and Bailey hits a Swanton to the outside. Maclin and Bailey on the apron and they exchange chops. Maclin clotheslines Bailey into the ring and Bailey sweeps his leg. Bailey goes for the moonsault double knee but Maclin moves out of the way and spears Bailey from inside the ring. Bailey looks for a tornado kick but Trey distracts him and Maclin hits Mayhem For All for two. Maclin goes for the KIA but Trent Seven distracts Maclin. Bailey goes for the Tornado Kick but Maclin catches him and hits a bucklebomb and goes for another powerbomb but Bailey hits a poisonrana. Bailey goes for the Ultima Weapon but Maclin moves out of the way and goes for the KIA but Bailey reverses it into a Northern Lights Suplex for two. Maclin hits the KIA for the win.

Result: Maclin def. Mike Bailey by pinfall

Rating: ***½

After the match, Maclin says this is what he does best. He says he continues to take people out and that’s exactly why he took out Nic Nemeth. He asks where Nemeth is. He says Nemeth doesn’t even show up to work. He says Nemeth is a leech and is going to suck this place and make opportunity elsewhere. Nemeth shows up on the big screen and says the only reason he is not in New Orleans kicking his ass, and that is because he is the New Japan Global Champion. He says he is coming back at Sacrifice and challenges Maclin at Sacrifice.

Match 2: Jake Something vs. Laredo Kid

Jake Something hits a big right hand on Laredo Kid and goes for Into The Void but Laredo Kid reverses it into a superkick. Jake Something goes for a spear in the corner but Laredo Kid moves out of the way. Laredo Kid goes to the top rope for a moonsault but Jake Something moves out of the way. Laredo Kid hits a Spike DDT for one. Laredo Kid hits a moonsault for two. Laredo Kid gets a rollup for two. Jake Something hits Into The Void for the win.

Result: Jake Something def. Laredo Kid by pinfall

Rating: **½

We see Kon backstage and Alan Angels walks up to him. Kon asks why he is late. Angels introduces everyone to his talk show The Sound Check. He says he brought the best security that money can buy. He says Kon beat PCO and he has his own talk show and they’re both doing great stuff. Kon says after No Surrender PCO may still be dead. PCO shows up and he throws Alan Angels out of the way. Kon and PCO punch each other and the segment ends.

Match 3: Deaner and AJ Francis vs. Rich Swann and Joe Hendry

Before the match, Joe Hendry gets on the mic and says tonight is the TNA in-ring debut of AJ Francis. He says AJ and him haven’t always gotten along but his family is watching on TV and the pressure is running high and the last thing AJ wants to do is flop. He says he doesn’t want anyone to chant “AJ sucks”. The fans chant “AJ sucks”. He says the other thing they like to chant is “We believe”. The fans chant “We believe”. He says what they believe in is Joe Hendry.

AJ Francis hits a big boot on Joe Hendry. Hendry picks up Francis on his shoulders but drops him due to his weight. AJ Francis picks up Hendry but Hendry reverses it into a DDT. Deaner and Swann get the tag and Swann hits Deaner with kicks followed by a running splash but AJ Francis breaks up the pinfall. Francis charges at Swann but Swann pulls down the ropes and Swann falls outside. Hendry hits Deaner with the Standing Ovation for the win.

Result: Rich Swann and Joe Hendry def. Deaner and AJ Francis by pinfall

Rating: ***

We see a vignette for Decay where Havok says Decay had an element of surprise. She says they are patient which is why they’ve come to a city like New Orleans. Rosemary says here if they get a gift they have to say thanks.

We see a graphic that says Alexander Hammerstone has been signed. Gia Miller talks to Josh Alexander backstage about Alexander vs Hammerstone 2 that has been booked. Dirty Dango comes in and plugs his wrestling school. Alexander says he’ll talk to management for a match between them both.

The Good Hands are in the ring wearing suits and they introduce Mustafa Ali. Mustafa Ali comes to the ring and he says he’s here to make his first executive order. Sabin’s music hits and he tells Ali to stand in front of him like a man. Sabin says change is about showing people that they can accomplish great things in this world as long as they believe in themselves. He says for him, change is all about himself. He says if Ali didn’t have The Good Hands, he would still be X-Division champion. Ali says they aren’t with him because he paid them, they’re here because they support the campaign. Sabin says he’s not a politician, he’s not here to debate, all he’s here to do is fight. They get into a fight and Kushida and Kevin Knight run to the ring to even the odds. Mustafa Ali and The Good Hands exit the ring.

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt run down the card for IMPACT next week and George Iceman makes his way out and says he has a humongous announcement. He introduces Ash by Elegance who makes here entrance. George Iceman asks Ash what this huge announcement is. Ash says next week she will have her second match and says they’re welcome. George Iceman tells us to get ready for some elegance.

Mustafa Ali is backstage and asks what just happened. He says Sabin, Kushida and Knight ruined his inauguration that was paid for by campaign funds. He says actions have consequences and leaves.

Match 4: Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside

The winner of this match will face Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts World Championship at Sacrifice. Tasha gets Xia in a headlock but Xia fights out of it and hits a clotheslines followed by a hurrancanrana and double knees in the corner. Xia goes for a cutter but Tasha pushes her in the corner. Xia goes for the Brooksy Bomb but Tasha fights out of it. Tasha goes to the outside if the ring and Xia hits a running basement dropkick on Tasha on the outside. Xia and Tasha fights outside the ring and the referee counts to 10 for the double count out.

Result: Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside ends in a double count out

Rating: ***

Jordynne Grace comes out and says that she has seen enough and she will face them both in a three way for the Knockouts World Championship at Sacrifice.

Rhino with a backstage promo and he says he will hit Crazzy Steve with the Gore.

Match 5: The System vs. ABC and Eric Young

Brian Myers gets Ace Austin in a headlock. Ace tries to get to his corner but Myers hits him with a knee. Ace hits a spin kick and gets the tag to Eric Young who hits a Death Valley Driver on Eddie. He goes for the pin but Myers goes to break it up and falls onto Eddie. Eric hits a Death Valley Driver on Myers onto Eddie and gets a 2. Eric and Eddie get into a chop battle. Eric and Eddie clothesline each other but Bey and Moose get the tag. Bey hits a Swanton on Moose on the outside but Moose catches him and powerbombs him onto the apron. Ace Austin hits Moose with a kick from the apron and Eric Young hits a Suicide Dive. Bey tries to clothesline Moose but Moose hits a pump kick. ABC hit the Art of Finesse followed by The Fold and go for the cover but Eddie breaks up the pin. Myers kicks Eric out of the ring. Ace Austin hits a spin kick off the top rope. Moose hits a pump kick on Chris Bey followed by a backpack Stunner by Eddie and an elbow drop by Brian Myers for the win.

Result: The System def. ABC and Eric Young by pinfall

Rating: ***¾

The System celebrate in the ring to close the show.