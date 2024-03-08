Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 03.07.24  

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT!, it’s the last stop before Sacrifice as we have Ali vs. Knight, we hear from Eric Young and more. So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: March 7th, 2024

Location: Alario Center, Westwego, Louisiana

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Mustafa Ali vs. Kevin Knight

Ali hits a backstabber from the top rope and crawls over for the only but only gets two. Ali slaps Knight and runs the ropes but is turned inside out by a clothesline. Ali goes to the outside and is checked on by his security but Knight hits a splash off the top rope. The Good Hands comes out but are followed by the Motorcity Machine Guns and they get into a brawl. Ali goes for a Splash but Knight moves out of the way and hits a Sky High for a near fall. Skyler tries to interfere using the X-Division title but Sabin fights him and Ali hits a running kick. Ali grabs the title and hits it on Knight and pins him for the win.

Result: Mustafa Ali def. Kevin Knight by pinfall

Rating: ***

After the match, The Good Hands get a hold of Kevin Knight and extend his arm and Ali hits a 450 on his arm. Shelley’s music hits and he runs out and Ali and The Good Hands bail.

We see a video package for Jordynne Grace vs. Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz.

We see Kevin Knight backstage being tended to by doctors and the doctor says there is no way he can compete for the next 24 hours. Shelley takes exception to Kushida throwing in the towel. Sabin says if he acts like that, no one will want to team with him. Shelley talks about Time Splitters vs. The Good Hands.

Match 2: Ash by Elegance vs. Angel Blue

Ash hits a running upper knee and hits punches in the corner followed by stomping a mudhole on her. Ash pulls her down by the hair. Ash pummels her with right hands. Ash hits a vertical suplex and goes to the top rope and hits the Rarefied Air for the win.

Result: Ash by Elegance def. Angel Blue by pinfall

Rating: NR

We see a recorded promo by Maclin from a hotel room. He says he has been right all along about Nic Nemeth. He asks where he is. He says he is not going to accept this double standard and he will not be there until Nic Nemeth is there. He hears a knock on his door and goes to open it and Nic Nemeth attacks him and lays him out.

Match 3: The Good Hands vs. Time Splitters

Kushida wrings Hotch’s arm but Hotch gets the tag to Skyler. Skyler grabs Kushida and tags to Hotch and Hotch hits a running kick on Kushida. Skyler gets the tag and they team to hit a double shoulder block on Kushida for two. Kushida tags to Alex Shelley and Shelley chops Skyler and hits chops in the corner on Hotch. Shelley whips Hotch and Skyler gets the tag as Hotch grabs Shelley’s leg and Skylder clotheslines him from behind. Hotch hits a kick followed by a spear off the ropes for two. Hotch gets the tag and hits a neckbreaker for two. Hotch clears Kushida from the apron but Shelley throws Skyler into Hotch. Kushida gets the tag and Shelley and Kushida hit a double team dropkick on Skyler for two. Hotch hits a Blue Thunder Bomb on Kushida for two. Kushida hits a baseball slide onto Hotch on the outside and locks the Hoverboard Lock on Skyler in the ring and Skyler taps.

Result: Time Splitters def. The Good Hands by submission

Rating: ***½

We see a vignette with Dirty Dango who’s in a field with Oleg Prudius and Johnny Bravo and he asks of they’re in the Hardy Compound. Dango says they’re going in each market and facing a team with one year or less of experience. He talks about Josh Alexander and asks why he’s wearing a headgear and if he has no ears. Dango says real tough guys don’t need a catchphrase.

We see The Good Hands backstage with Mustafa Ali. Skyler talks about their loss and says this was like a fact finding mission. Mustafa Ali says he thanks them because he realised that the Time Splitters cannot be taken lightly and brings out the Grizzled Young Veterans and says they’re better suited for the task at hand. He thanks the Good Hands for their services.

Match 4: Masha Slamovich vs. Dani Luna

Dani Luna hits a dropkick and charges at Masha in the corner and hits an Exploder Suplex. Dani Luna uses the ropes to hit an assisted Blue Thunder Bomb for two. Dani Luna hits a back elbow on Masha but Masha dumps Luna on her shoulders for two. Masha goes for a Snowplow but Luna reverses into a rollup for two. Luna hits the Luna Landing for the win.

Result: Dani Luna def. Masha Slamovich by pinfall

Rating: ***½

They show a video package for Sacrifice.

We see a recap of last week’s Soundcheck where PCO came in and got into it with Kon.

Match 5: Alan Angels vs. PCO

Angels goes to the top rope and goes for a frog splash but PCO moves out of the way and turns Angels inside out with a clothesline and hits a chokeslam on Angels and hits a PCOSault off the top rope for the win.

Result: PCO def. Alan Angels by pinfall

Rating: NR

After the match, Kon comes out with a chair and attacks PCO. He grabs Angels and snaps his neck. PCO has a chair and Kon and PCO get into a duel. They fight all the way out of the entrance stage.

We see a clip of Crazzy Steve vs. Rhino from Xplosion.

We see a Crazzy Steve vignette and he says what he is is a little bit complicated. He says he is an artist and he teaches misery. He says each time he’s in the ring, his title is being defended. He says in the end the story of his life will be his death.

Eric Young comes out to the ring and says Sacrifice has been a way of life for him. He says he would give a thousand lifetimes to be standing where he is standing right now. He says one of the things he wants is what Moose is holding. He says he won’t guarantee results but he will guarantee that he will keep coming forward. He says Moose is one of the best to ever do it. He says the dead don’t get deader and at Sacrifice he’s playing for keeps.

Moose’s music hits and he comes out and says Eric Young is truly a world class maniac and he has the idiots believing in all the bull crap coming out of his mouth. He says Eric Young he has been in TNA for a very long time and at Sacrifice, his time is over. He says the outcome will be the same, “and still TNA World Champion”. He says he’s done his homework and Eric Young loves a good fight. He says he also loves a good fight. He suggests giving the people a good old-fashioned New Orleans Street Fight. Moose says that’s not how The System works. Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers attack Eric Young from behind. Moose hits a spear on Eric Young. Alisha Edwards comes out with a steel chain and Moose wraps it around his body and spears Eric Young again. Moose signals for one more but ABC come out and The System bail.

Match 6: Josh Alexander vs. Dirty Dango

Before the match, Dango says he hates pro-wrestling. Dango and Alexander exchange punches. Alexander goes for a C4 Spike but Dango take out the knee but Alexander hits a rolling senton and drops a knee off the ropes onto Dango for two. Dango sets up Alexander in the corner and hits a leg drop and hits a Falcon Arrow for two. Dango goes to the top rope for a Down and Dirty but Josh Alexander moves out of the way and hits consecutive German Suplexes and goes for the bridging pin but couldn’t go through with it because of his knee. Dango goes for a superplex off the top rope but Alexander pushes him to the outside onto Johnny Bravo. Josh Alexander hits a senton off the top rope onto Dango and Bravo on the outside. Josh tosses Dango into the ring but Oleg catches his leg and Dango hits a tornado DDT and goes to the top rope for Down and Dirty but Josh Alexander catches his leg for the Ankle Lock and Dango taps.

Result: Josh Alexander def. Dirty Dango by submission

Rating: ****

We see a promo for Sacrifice to end the show.