Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 03.21.24  

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT!, we are on the road to Rebellion as we have Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz, Time Splitters vs. GYV and more. So let’s jump right in!

TNA iMPACT!

Date: March 21st, 2024

Location: St. Clair College, Windsor, Ontario, Canada

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Leon Slater vs. Chris Bey vs. Alan Angels vs. Jason Hotch vs. Jake Something vs. Kevin Knight for the No. 1 contendership for the TNA X-Division Championship

Mustafa Ali joins in on commentary. Angels goes for a facebuster but Something lifts him up so Slater and Knight superkick Something. Bey hits a tilt-a-whirl DDT on Something. Slater hits a enzugiri on Angels and a springboard back elbow on Knight. Slater flies from the ring over the corner post onto Hotch and Bey outside the ring. Something hits a powerbomb on Knight. Hotch hits a spin kick on Something for two. Something hits Into The Void on Hotch for the win.

Result: Jake Something wins the six-way match by pinfall

Rating: ****

We get a vignette with Dirty Dango. Dango talks about his favourite match. He says dirtsheet writers dont talk about him anymore because he buries them every week. He talks about losing to Josh Alexander because his shoe laces were untied and he gave him one the best matches of his career. Dango says he has two anchors that are pulling him down. Dango says Oleg is a Russian sambo fighter and he can’t even beat Josh Alexander. Oleg walks off.

We see Gia Miller walking backstage and she finds AJ Francis and Rich Swann. She says after what happened last week, everyone wants an explanation. AJ Francis says they’ll get it next week.

Deaner talks about the failure of Violent by Design and The Design. He says the failure was because of him. He talks about falling in love with professional wrestling at 5 years old. He said he lost it and the only way he’ll get it back is with the people’s help. He says from here on, every decision he makes is in the people’s hands.

The Grizzled Young Vets come out. Zack Gibson says Deaner doesn’t need to take advice from the people. He says Deaner needs to quit and give up because he offers nothing to professional wrestling. He suggests Deaner to get out of the ring so the professionals can go to work. Deaner is about to walk off but says they don’t get to decide if he leaves, the people do. He asks the people if he should leave or stay. Gibson says if Deaner doesn’t leave, he will do something that Deaner will not enjoy. Deaner says the people have made their decision and goes after GYV but they team up on him before the Time Splitters come out.

Match 2: Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Time Splitters

Kushida hits basement kicks in Drake’s legs followed by a handspring back elbow off the ropes. Kushida hits a top rope rana but Drake counters into a pin for a two. Kushida locks in the Hoverboard lock but Gibson assists Drake to hit a Sliced Bread for two. Shelley and Kushida team up and Kushida hits a cartwheel dropkick in Drake. Kushida gets the tag and goes to the top rope but Gibson comes in and they go for the Doomsday Device on Kushida but Kushida hits the Tanaka Punch. Kushida locks the Hoverboard Lock on Drake and Drake taps.

Result: Time Splitters def. Grizzled Young Veterans by submission

Rating: ***¾

Tom Hannifan has a sit-down interview with Alexander Hammerstone. Hammerstone talks about his Xplosion match years ago and not being signed and that putting a chip on his shoulder. He says people said he was a big fish in a small pond so he went into the ocean. Tom Hannifan said he was unsuccessful in his match against Josh Alexander. Hammerstone asks Tom if he is a comedian and says he hit the Nightmare Pendulum but Josh had to roll out of the ring. He says he is bigger and stronger and at Sacrifice he will prove that he is smarter. He says Josh doesn’t even have his headgear and he will always have it as a reminder.

Match 3: PCO vs. Crazzy Steve for the TNA Digital Media Championship

Steve tries to snap the neck of PCO but PCO gets right up. Steve goes to the second rope but PCO hits the lung blower. PCO hits a leg drop off the second rope. PCO places Steve on the edge of the apron and goes to the top rope and hits the DeAnimator. PCO throws Steve back in the ring and hits an elbow against the throat of Steve. Kon comes out and throws weapons into the ring. PCO hits Kon with a running Swanton through the ropes. PCO takes out steel chairs from under the ring and sets them up. Steve pokes PCO in the eyes and Kon hits PCO with a back body drop onto the chairs. Steve pins PCO for the win.

Result: Crazzy Steve def. PCO by pinfall to retain the TNA Digital Media Championship

Rating: **

Decay are backstage and Rosemary says there is a contractually obligated rematch for the tag team titles that they never received. MK Ultra walk up from behind them and Masha speaks in Russian. Killer Kelly says their rematch is first. Rosemary says there’s only way to settle this, in the ring.

Eric Young comes out and says Moose has a giant target on his back and they’re not done. He says Kazarian made a grave mistake. He says let’s see how metal he is. He challenges Kazarian to a Full Metal Mayhem match for Rebellion.

George Iceman comes out before the next match to introduce Ash by Elegance.

Match 4: Seleziya Sparx vs. Ash by Elegance

Ash by Elegance hits a suplex and goes to the top rope and hits Rarefied Air for the win.

Result: Ash by Elegance def. Seleziya Sparx by pinfall

Rating: NR

George Iceman announces Ash by Elegance as the winner. After the match, Ash attacks Seleziya. She orders for a chair and chokes Seleziya with it. She looks to go to the top rope but Xia Brookside runs out and blocks her. Ash by Elegance leaves the ring.

Nic Nemeth comes out to the ring. He says he made his intentions clear on day one about becoming World Champion. He said he was going to earn it and the first challenge that stepped up to him was Steve Maclin. He said Maclin said was going to run him out of TNA, and that he said he was going nowhere and he was happy to bide his time until it was the perfect time. He said who couldn’t wait was the World Champion Moose. He says because of Moose’s actions, he now has a World Title shot at Rebellion.

The System walk out to the ring. Moose says there’s no denying that Nemeth is a well accomplished wrestler. He said if anyone knows anything about Nemeth’s career, it’s that he can’t beat the System. The System leave the ring.

Match 5: Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz for the TNA Knockouts World Championship

Tasha Steelz locks a crossface onto Jordynne but Jordynne reverses it into a pin. Tasha and Jordynne get into a chop battle. Jordynne drops Tasha with forearms and hits a spinebuster for two. Jordynne goes for the Juggernaut Driver but Tasha fights out of it and Jordynne hits a powerbomb for two. Jordynne goes fir a Muscle Buster but Tasha gets out of it. Tasha hits a Sliced Bread and gets two. Jordynne goes to the top rope but Steelz catches her with a kick and pulls her down with a snap mare. Tasha hits an enzugiri but Jordynne hits a spinning backfist followed by a clothesline and a Juggernaut Driver for the win.

Result: Jordynne Grace def. Tasha Steelz by pinfall to retain the TNA Knockouts World Championship

Rating: ***½