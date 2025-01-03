Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 1.2.25  

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich, Jordynne Grace and Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Spitfire join forces against the formidable squad of Rosemary, Tasha Steelz and Ash & Heather By Elegance, Joe Hendry will kick off the new year, Blanchard has said that she will show up remind the locker room whose name the Knockouts Division is built on, KUSHIDA goes 1-on-1 with Ace Austin, Ryan Nemeth looks to prove himself against the TNA Hall of Famer, Rhino, we’ll hear from TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth, Mike Santana and Jordynne Grace. So, let’s jump right in!

TNA iMPACT!

Date: January 2nd, 2025

Location: Centre Stage in Atlanta, Georgia

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Joe Hendry comes out to open the show. Hendry says Final Resolution was a promise to himself that he would become TNA World Champion. He says Genesis is all about a new beginning, the beginning of the Joe Hendry era and it will end with everyone chanting “We believe”, and what they believe in is a new World Champion. Ryan Nemeth comes out. Ryan says his big brother is not going to be happy about this because every week he whines and complains and moans and hurts the reputation of his big brother. He says he knows Hendry thinks he’s a hero, but he’s not a hero or a main eventer, he’s a midcarder. He says he’s also a snake, as he plays mind games to get ahead. He says nobody should trust him. Hendry asks everyone who wants to hear a story. Hendry says he went to the doctor because he had trouble sleeping. He says the doctor asked if he watched the Ryan Nemeth comedy special. He says if he’s a midcarder, then he’s the janitor. He tells Ryan to mop the floor and get him a coffee. He says that’s enough stealing TV time for him. Ryan Nemeth says he’s going to beat TNA Hall of Famer Rhino and he’s going to get all the glory he wants. Hendry asks who he wants to see Rhino vs. Ryan Nemeth right now. The fans cheer and Hendry asks for the music, and Rhino comes out.

Match 1: Rhino vs. Ryan Nemeth

Rhino picks up Ryan Nemeth and drops him with a TKO for a two count. Ryan Nemeth goes for punches but gets countered and Rhino takes him down with a clothesline. Rhino hits a short-range spear in the corner on Nemeth and Nemeth goes to the outside. Nemeth takes out a steel chair from under the ring and gets back in the ring. Rhino steps on the steel chair and pulls it out of Ryan’s hands and smacks him across the back with it. The referee calls for the bell.

Result: Ryan Nemeth def. Rhino by disqualification

Rating: **½

Gia Miller is backstage with Jordynne Grace. Gia Miller talks about the return of Tessa Blanchard. Jordynne says she abandoned the company and now she’s come back to reap the benefits. Jordynne says she’s not the same Jordynne from 5 years ago, but she knows that she’s the same old Tessa. She says she’ll be there to give her the nice warm welcome that she truly deserves.

The Rascalz are backstage, and Trey says the tag team titles are being held by the absolute best. Trey asks what the fans think about the Rascalz vs. The Hardys for the TNA Tag Team Championships. The Hardys come up to them and Matt Hardy says they remind him of them. He says there’s a show coming up in Dallas, Texas called Genesis. He says the Hardy train is moving full steam ahead and nothing is going to stop them, but if they do, they will beat the GOATs in tag team wrestling. Trey says to get ready for a tag team classic.

Match 2: KUSHIDA vs. Ace Austin

Ace Austin gets a side head lock in KUSHIDA AND KUSHIDA gets out of it. KUSHIDA goes for a cartwheel dropkick but Ace hits a dropkick and KUSHIDA gets out of the ring and Ace takes him down with a springboard plancha. KUSHIDA gets a armbar on the apron as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and KUSHIDA hits a basement dropkick from inside the ring to Ace on the outside. Back in the ring and Ace slaps KUSHIDA. Ace Austin and KUSHIDA take each other down with a clothesline. KUSHIDA and Ace exchange elbows. Ace takes KUSHIDA down with a side Russian leg sweep and hits a leg drop. Ace hits a gut wrench powerbomb with one arm for two. KUSHIDA hits a cartwheel dropkick and takes Ace to the top rope, but Ace goes for a powerbomb and KUSHIDA reverses and hits a palm strike for two. Ace hits a springboard kick and takes KUSHIDA to the top rope and looks for a headscissors but KUSHIDA catches his leg and takes him down from the top rope for an armbreaker. Ace gets out of it and goes for the Art of Finesse, but KUSHIDA dropkicks him. KUSHIDA goes for Back to the Future but Ace hits a spin kick and they’re both down. Ace hits The Fold for the win.

Result: Ace Austin def. KUSHIDA by pinfall

Rating: ****¼

Reaction: A great match. This may be one of, if not the, last matches for KUSHIDA in TNA, as it was reported that he will parting ways with TNA to concentrate on New Japan Pro Wrestling, and he sure gave us something special before he left.

Ace Austin has a mic, and he says he needs to take a minute to thank everyone for the love and support that they have all shown Chris. He says everyday he fights for a normal life. He says three months ago when Chris got hurt, he looked at him with tears in his eyes and told him he has to go on a singles run and win the big one. He says they have been top guys in this company for a long time but not he wants to be the top guy. He says he wants Nic Nemeth. Moose’s music hits. Moose says he’s disappointed that he didn’t take his name. Moose says the TNA X-Division Championship is the flagship championship of TNA and without it, it wouldn’t be the hottest company right now. Moose says when Ace talks about the top title, Moose is holding the top title. He says Ace is scared of him, so he can go after Nic Nemeth. Moose takes Chris Bey’s name and Ace tells him not to dare. Ace says he’s a 3-time X-Division Champion and he can be a 4-time champion right now. Santino Marella comes out and says this is not the time or the place. He says that at Genesis, it’s going to be Moose vs. Ace Austin for the X-Division Championship.

Eric Young is backstage with Maclin and Maclin is pacing. Jonathan Gresham walks up to them and tells them to calm down. The System walks up, and they all get into a brawl.

Jordynne Grace is seen at the parking waiting for Tessa Blanchard.

We get the TNA+ Moment of the Week, which is The Hardys vs. DCC vs. Decay from January 26th, 2017.

Ryan Nemeth is backstage complaining to Nic Nemeth about Rhino using a steel chair on him. Rhino comes in and says Ryan introduced the steel chair. Santino Marella comes in and says this could all be solved. Joe Hendry comes in and suggests he team with Rhino and that this could be a preview for Genesis.

Santana makes his entrance. He says he was backstage pacing a little bit trying to find the words for what happened at Final Resolution. He says he figured he’ll do what he does best and speak from the heart. He says people expect him to be pissed off and he is. He says whether it was getting through rehab, he beat it, and when people thought it would be career suicide, he came to TNA and he beat it. Josh Alexander comes out with the Northern Armory. Josh says tons of people say they want to be the guy but very few can rise to the occasion and obtain it. He says he’s always liked him as he’s got heart, and they’re cut from the same cloth. He talks about the wars between LAX and The North. He says LAX were sent packing and erased from history. He says Santana went and bet on his himself and he did nothing. He says he won zero championships since leaving TNA. Josh says he fought week after week and became TNA Champion. He says he didn’t complain about the obstacles in his path. He says he beat Minoru Suzuki and he beat Bronson Reed. He says he will never be the guy. Santana says Josh was right and he did nothing while Josh did everything. He asks was it him or was it because he was he was kissing ass with the man with the pencil. He says it was him, because he knows exactly who he is. He says he also knows that he could whoop all three of their asses. He suggests faces all three of them next week.

Jordynne Grace is in the parking still waiting for Tessa Blanchard and Masha Slamovich and Spitfire come up and says they have to go for their match. Santino comes up and says not to worry as he will take care of it. He calls for a security guy and tells him to be on guard.

Kazarian is backstage and he says he knows everyone is buzzing about the World Championship at Genesis, but he’ll be watching, waiting for the perfect moment. He sees Leon Slater and he tells him he appreciates him. He says he needs coaching and he’s willing to do that. Leon says he’s down for it. Kazarian says his trophy is heavy so he could be his trophy bearer. Leon says that’s not him, he’s not there to be a young boy, he wants to create his own legacy. Kazarian tells him to go on the road but not to forget who paved it. Leon says he might just pass him on that road. JDC walks up and says he’s a good kid and they both think about Leon.

Nic Nemeth comes out and says they’ve got a Number 1 contender for Genesis, and it is Joe Hendry. He says the people have been behind every step of the way. He says he believes it too. He says at Bound For Glory, they went toe-to-toe with each other in what may have been the biggest match of his career. He says he’s proud of him and knows what he’s capable of. He says he goes out there to outdo everyone every night which is why he is TNA World Champion. He says he is going out there to steal the show and stay the champion. He says Santino made a tag team match, him and his brother vs. Rhino and Joe Hendry. Ryan Nemeth comes out. Ryan says Joe Hendry is a snake who will stab him in the back. He says they will show next week that the name Nemeth is synonymous with wrestling greatness. Nic tells him to calm down and says this match happened because of him. Nic leaves and Ryan says his brother is upset because of all of them.

At the parking, we see the security taken out and Santino Marella is upset.

Match 3: Masha Slamovich, Jordynne Grace, Dani Luna and Jody Threat vs. Rosemary, Tasha Steelz and Ash and Heather By Elegance

Masha looks for a German Suplex on Rosemary but Rosemary reverses. Masha tags to Jordynne and they hit a Side Russian Leg Sweep and Jordynne carries Masha on her shoulders and drops her on Rosemary for two. Both teams get into a brawl and Masha, Jordynne and Spitfire hit a team Suplex on the other team and Masha and Jordynne open up the ropes for Spitfire to hit a Suicide Dive on the outside. Jordynne tags out to Dani Luna as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Jody looks for a body slam on Heather, but Heather gets out of it and tags to Tasha. Spitfire hit a delayed vertical suplex on Ash by Elegance for two. The Personal Concierge distracts the referee and Ash attacks Jody from behind. Ash tags to Heather and she kicks Jody’s leg. Jody tries to fight but Heather takes her down with a slingblade. Heather tags to Rosemary as we go to another commercial.

Ash has a headlock on Jody and Jody tries to fight out of it and Ash covers her for two. Ash takes Jody in her corner and tags to Rosemary who gets Jody in a headlock. Rosemary sets Jody up in her corner. Jody hits her with a DDT. Jody reaches out for a tag and Rosemary tries to hang on to her leg to prevent it, but Jody kicks her away and tags to Jordynne. Jordynne goes for Juggernaut Driver, but Ash gets out of it and Jordynne hits a Vader Bomb. Tasha gets the tag, and Jordynne hits her with a clothesline. Masha gets the tag and rolls through for a kick. Dani Luna hits a powerbomb. Ash hits a DDT. Jody hits a Michinoku Driver on Ash. Tasha hits Blackout but her pin is broken up. Tasha hits a cutter on Jordynne, but Masha hits a spin kick followed by Requiem for the win.

Result: Masha Slamovich, Jordynne Grace, Dani Luna and Jody Threat def. Rosemary, Tasha Steelz and Ash and Heather By Elegance by pinfall

Rating: ***½

After the match, Tessa Blanchard attacks Jordynne from behind. Rosemary mists Masha in the face. Tessa takes Jordynne to the parking and drags her by the neck to the outside. Tessa says she’s taking her locker room back and pulls down the gate of the parking and walks back in.