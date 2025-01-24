Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 1.23.25  

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, the new champ Joe Hendry is set to address the iMPACT! Zone, NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) defend their titles against The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz), Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich and Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Spitfire join forces to take on Rosemary, and Ash & Heather By Elegance, The System’s JDC and X-Division Champion Moose will face the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions, The Hardys, we’ll hear from Tessa Blanchard and more. So, let’s jump right in!

TNA iMPACT!

Date: January 23rd, 2025

Location: Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Gia Miller is outside the arena with Santino Marella who says they’re taking it to another level as they are live and they say they have a couple of surprises. A car stops in front of them and Gia Miller asks if this could be one of them and Santino says he can’t tell.

Joe Hendry’s music hits. He says he is the new TNA World Champion and the fans chant “You deserve it”. He said anytime he had an uphill battle, they chanted “We believe”. He says he is here to talk about this title reign and what it is going to mean for him and the entire industry. He says he went to Santino and he said he will put this title on the line against anyone from anywhere. He says anything can happen because TNA iMPACT is live. Santino Marella’s music hits and he congratulates Joe Hendry and he said Joe came up to him to defend the title against anyone and anywhere. He said Joe Hendry will defend his title against this man. Matt Cardona’s music hits and he comes out and stares at Joe Hendry from the stage.

We see Josh Alexander saying he quit TNA at Genesis. We see the backstage interaction between him and Eric Young.

Eric Young and Maclin are backstage, and Eric says Josh is worth saving. Maclin says he stood up for him and that’s worth saving. Eric defends Josh and Maclin says no one owes Josh Alexander a damn thing. Eric says maybe Josh Alexander heard him. Josh comes up to him and says he respects them both and thanks them for everything over the years.

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt run down the card for tonight.

Gia Miller is outside Nic Nemeth’s locker room and Ryan Nemeth comes out instead. Nic Nemeth comes out and says he will address everyone tonight. Ryan Nemeth says this interview is over.

The Personal Concierge is in the ring wearing a cowboy hat and says he is here to show what he thinks of San Antonio, and he steps on the hat to boos. He says what is not trash is the dream team and introduces Ash and Heather by Elegance.

Match 1: Masha Slamovich and Spitfire vs. Rosemary and Ash & Heather By Elegance

Dani wrings Rosemary’s arm but Rosemary whips her into the ropes and Jody tags herself in and hits a crossbody on Rosemary for two. Rosemary takes Jody in her corner and chokes both Jody and her partner Heather. Ash tags herself in and hits a short arm clothesline for two. Rosemary gets the tag and hits an Exploder Suplex for two. Ash gets the tag and hits a vertical suplex for two. Ash takes out Dani Luna and looks to do the same on Masha but Masha ducks hits her instead. Masha gets the tag and throws Ash into Rosemary and hits a Rosemary with a clothesline. Dani Luna hits a single leg dropkick, Heather hits a dropkick, Masha hits a spin kick. Dani Luna gets the tag and hits a snap German Suplex on Ash. Cora Jade’s music hits and she comes out and she hands Masha an envelope to Masha and it has a photo of Masha crossed out. Ash rolls up Dani Luna for the win.

Result: Rosemary and Ash & Heather By Elegance def. Masha Slamovich and Spitfire by pinfall

Rating: ***¼

Reaction: That was a very good opening match for the live iMPACT. Masha looked incredible here and came off like a star. They had her looking very strong as the Knockouts World Champion should. They all came off looking like a big deal here with the large crowd in attendance that are hyped for everything that they’re doing.

Josh Alexander comes out with The Northern Armory. Josh says at TNA Genesis, he quit TNA. He says he would like to thank TNA to give him the opportunity to address this. He says he has been a wrestler for 20 years and he has prided himself on being unbreakable and gives everything he has. He says at TNA Genesis he broke, he threw everything he had at Mike Santana and it wasn’t enough, and that is why Mike is the new standard of TNA. He says the match made Josh face some hard truths. He says he is not proud and since his time has come to an end, he wants to think of the good times. He says his son has only known him as a TNA wrestler and as a champion. He says on June 19th, 2002, he was 15 years old and he became a lifelong TNA fan. He says they have no reason to trust him, but he says his time in TNA has been a dream come true but it’s time for him to step away. Sinner and Saint face him and Josh says they have all the talent in the world and do it the right way, just without him. Travis Williams says he can’t leave and they attack Josh Alexander. Eric Young comes out and Sinner and Saint bail. Eric says they don’t mess with Texas and they don’t mess with Eric Young and Josh Alexander. He says next week they will face Eric Young and his tag partner Josh Alexander and they will sort it out like men.

Reaction: It was a solid promo from Josh Alexander but it was hurt a bit by the crowd that might not have given him the appropriate reaction. It ranged from boos to indifference for a mostly face promo. Eric Young tried to get the crowd back up by bringing up Texas. But that aside, you had to wonder what would happen to Judas Icarus and Travis Williams and you could see this coming from them.

Match 2: JDC and Moose vs. The Hardys

JDC whips Matt Hardy into the corner for two. JDC goes for Down and Dirty but Matt Hardy moves out of the way. Jeff Hardy gets the tag and hits an Atomic Drop followed by leg drop and elbow drop and goes for the cover but JDC breaks it up. Moose goes for a Spear but Jeff moves and hits a Twist of Fate. He goes to the top rope and JDC tries to bring him down but Matt Hardy hits him with a Twist of Fate. Moose runs up the ropes but Jeff takes him down and hits him with a Swanton Bomb for the win.

Result: The Hardys def. JDC and Moose by pinfall

Rating: ***

Reaction: A pretty standard match and nothing to really write much about, but the crowd was absolutely hot for The Hardys here and they might have been the most over act of the night. There’s not much they needed to do to pop them.

The 23 number shows up on the video screen.

Sami Callihan comes out and calls out 23 to come out right now. Steph Lander comes out and says she is 23 she is the new TNA Digital Media Champion that she won in the divorce. She says now that her husband is out the door, let her introduce her to her new boyfriend. The lights go out and Mance Warner attacks Sami Callihan from behind and hits Sami Callihan with the Digital Media Championship. Steph kisses Mance.

Reaction: I guess PCO really was 23. Mance Warner came out instead and unfortunately got a weak reaction as most people in the arena didn’t know who he was. But a solid addition to the TNA roster nonetheless.

We see a teaser for TNA Rebellion in Los Angeles.

Arianna Grace has joined the announce team and she says she it is her pleasure to be here for the first live TNA iMPACT in 8 years.

Match 3: Fraxiom vs. The Rascalz for the NXT Tag Team Championships

Wentz with a German Suplex on Frazer and hits a running Shooting Star Press for two. Frazer hits a slingblade and goes for a cover but Miguel breaks it up. Axiom hits a missile dropkick on Miguel. Frazer hits a superplex on Wentz and Axiom gets two. Miguel takes out Frazer on the apron and Axiom hits a superkick on Miguel and Wentz hits a springboard knee on Axiom. Wentz hits a superkick on Axiom and Axiom hits a superkick on Wentz off the handspring. Frazer gets a double superkick off a springboard moonsault and Axiom kicks out. Wes Lee shows up and distracts the referee and Tyson and Tyriek take out Wentz and trip Miguel on the top rope. Axiom hits a Spanish Fly on Miguel and Frazer hits a Phoenix Splash for the win.

Result: Fraxiom def. The Rascalz to defend the NXT Tag Team Championships

Rating: ***¾

Reaction: A really good match. They did a good piece of business here with Fraxiom showing what they’re about to the TNA audience but also The Rascalz getting protected with a great showing only to lose because of Wes Lee and Tyson and Tyriek.

Santana comes out and says he made Josh Alexander say the two words he said he’ll never say, “I quit”. He said he will become the TNA World Champion. Mustafa Ali’s music hits and he says he is here to officially announce that he has signed with TNA. He says there is work to be done and he wants to give them something to truly believe in. He says he is launching a campaign where he will become the next TNA World Champion. He says to remember, “In Ali, we trust”.

Reaction: A great return and a big signing for TNA. TNA does need both well-known names and quality talent to fill up their roster and Mustafa Ali is just the kind of talent to fill that void.

Tessa is in her locker room and someone knocks on her door and says she is next and she walks out.

Tessa Blanchard’s music hits and she stands on the stage. She says it feels good to be back in Blanchard territory. She says a lot of people say this is where legends are made. She says the Blanchards owned San Antonio. They show Tully Blanchard in the crowd. She says her grandfather brought wrestling to cable television. She says San Antonio can’t even get a real sports team. She says the only thing they’re famous for is losing the Alamo. She says her father and grandfather looked at her when she was a little girl and knew there was something inside of her greater than any Von Erich, Stone Cold Steve Austin or Funk and said, “Tessa, you are going to be great”. She says most parents don’t do that and she says they will never hear that Tessa Blanchard is not great. She says last Sunday she took out the trash and she says Tessa Blanchard answers to no one.

Reaction: A fantastic promo by Tessa. We can say all we want about Tessa the person, but Tessa the talent is incredible both in the ring and on the mic and like she calls herself, “undeniable”. She got super heat from the fans in attendance, but it didn’t seem like go-away heat.

Kazarian’s music hits and he comes out to join the announce team.

Match 4: Joe Hendry vs. Matt Cardona

Joe Hendry hits a delayed vertical suplex on Matt Cardona. Matt throws Joe Hendry to the outside and hits a running dropkick from the ring. Matt Cardona goes for a crossbody off the steel steps onto Joe Hendry but Hendry catches him and hits an Attitude Adjustment on the ring apron as we go to commercial break. Back from commercial break and Matt Cardona takes down Joe Hendry with a neckbreaker. Cardona has a guillotine choke on Hendry but Hendry picks him up for a vertical suplex. Hendry with punches and takes Cardona down with a clothesline followed by a Fallaway Slam. Hendry goes for a Standing Ovation, but Cardona takes him down with a straight jacket for two. Cardona hits a boot in the corner on Hendry and goes for another but Hendry takes him down. Cardona hits a Missile Dropkick followed by a close-range DDT for two. Joe Hendry pops up Cardona and Cardona accidentally decks the referee. Joe Hendry hits a pop-up powerbomb and goes for the cover but there’s no referee. Cardona hits a low blow on Hendry and goes to ringside at takes the TNA World Championship. John Layfield comes through the crowd and hits a Clothesline from Hell on Cardona outside the ring. He stares at Joe Hendry and leaves through the crowd. Cardona hits Hendry with the TNA title and goes for the cover but Hendry kicks out. Cardona goes for another shot with the belt but Hendry ducks and hits the Standing Ovation for the win.

Result: Joe Hendry def. Matt Cardona by pinfall

Rating: ***

Reaction: A decent first title defense for Joe Hendry. I don’t think anyone thought Matt Cardona had a chance of winning here but it made for a cool surprise to have him show up on the live iMPACT. John Layfield showed up and clothesline someone again and I can’t say that I’m excited about whatever it is that this story is leading to. I guess the only thing that we know might be that Layfield isn’t associated with Nic Nemeth. But they need something else there to keep this story interesting.

Joe Hendry celebrates to end the show.