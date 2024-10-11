Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 10.10.24  

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. This week on TNA iMPACT, Jason Hotch, Leon Slater, and Laredo Kid battle for a shot at the X Division Championship, Eric Young and Josh Alexander will go head-to-head, ABC face the legendary Hardys, Wendy Choo, Rosemary, and Tasha Steelz, accompanied by Alisha Edwards, take on Masha Slamovich, Sol Ruca, and TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and more. So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: October 10th, 2024

Match 1: Wendy Choo, Rosemary and Tasha Steelz (w/ Alisha Edwards) vs. Masha Slamovich, Sol Ruca and Jordynne Grace

Rosemary runs into Sol Ruca in the corner, but Sol hits a back elbow and hits the Sol Snatcher. Masha gets the tag and hits a running upper knee on Tasha in the corner followed by a big boot. Tasha goes for a bulldog but gets dumped by Masha and eats a powerbomb, but Wendy Choo breaks up the pin and eats a Snowplow for her effort. Jordynne Grace tags herself in and hits a Juggernaut Driver on Tasha for the win.

Result: Masha Slamovich, Sol Ruca and Jordynne Grace def. Wendy Choo, Rosemary and Tasha Steelz by pinfall

Rating: ***

After the match, Masha doesn’t seem happy with Jordynne because she feels she had the match won before Jordynne tagged herself in.

Gia Miller walks up to Josh Alexander who was with Sinner and Saint. Josh says what happened to Steve Maclin and Eric Young wouldn’t have if they would’ve minded their business. He says he found some new blood because he’s thinking about the future. He says they are the future, and they are the Northern Armory. He tells Gia to get a good look at a masterclass at wiping the floor with a “TNA legend” in Eric Young.

Nic Nemeth comes out and says he will defend his World Championship against Joe Hendry. The fans chant “We believe”. Joe Hendry makes his entrance. Joe Hendry says this isn’t just another song release or viral post, this is 11 years in the making. He says Nic Nemeth has been a World Champion wherever he’s been. He says there are two worlds the entire world is chanting and that’s not “Nic Nemeth”, it’s “Joe Hendry”. Nic Nemeth says Shawn Michaels believes in Joe Hendry. Joe Hendry says there are a lot of legends that believes in him but there’s one who believes in Nic. He asks what John Layfield going to do at Bound For Glory. Nic Nemeth says he doesn’t need to worry about John Layfield. He says he doesn’t plan on losing his title. First Class comes out. AJ Francis comes out and says First Class is the main event of Bound For Glory. He says anyone with half a brain knows that he made Joe Hendry. He says before he faced Joe Hendry was on the preshow, and now he’s in the main event of Bound For Glory. He said they started believing in him after he made a song about him. Joe asks which song he is talking about, “Can you please get fired” or “You are, you are, banned from diving”. AJ Francis says he had respect for Nic Nemeth, but the perpetual main event is always First Class. Nic Nemeth says he’s famously a nice guy and if only he could find a tag team partner and prove that. Santino Marella comes out and books Joe Hendry, Nic Nemeth vs. First Class.

Reaction: I like that Hendry brought up John Layfield because that’s something that he should be wary of before his match at Bound For Glory. AJ Francis has been a bit of a MVP for TNA in that not many would’ve expected a lot from him when he first came into TNA, but he’s quickly become one of the more entertaining acts on the show.

We see a backstage vignette of Ash by Elegance giving Heather Reckless a makeover and Ash is pissed off at Heather’s sense of fashion. Ash and the Personal Concierge talk about her getting botox and chant “botox”.

Match 2: Josh Alexander (w/ Sinner and Saint) vs. Eric Young

Eric Young hits and goes for an elbow drop but Icarus distracts the referee. Josh followed Eric the top rope, but Eric drops him and hits the elbow drop for two. Eric Young hits a German Suplex and goes for a piledriver and Icarus tries to interfere while Travis was distracting the referee, but Eric Young takes care of him. Travis interferes and hits a single leg dropkick and Josh pins Eric Young with a jacknife pin.

Result: Josh Alexander def. Eric Young by pinfall

Rating: ***

Reaction: A good showcase for The Northern Armory. A lot of fans have talked about Josh Alexander leading a new Team Canada and they’re sort of getting it here with this new group. I’m excited to see Sinner and Saint with Josh Alexander.

After the match, Eric Young goes after Northern Armory until they take him down. We see Maclin tied up and taken out backstage. Sinner and Saint wrap a chair around Eric’s leg and Josh Alexander hits a knee off the second rope onto it.

Gia Miller walks up to Jordynne Grace backstage and Jordynne says she’s looking for Masha and walks into a room with red light and sees a bunch of photos of Knockouts marked with an “X” and sees her photo amongst them.

Santana comes out and says he’s tired of coming out every week and talking to a camera. He says everything that he does in life, he does with intent and purpose. He says he’s coming at them for every angle. He says when they cost him a shot at the World Title, they gave him a new purpose. He asks Moose to come out and prove that he’s the man he says he is. Moose comes out and says he bought the best security that money can buy in this town. He says because Santana is from the streets he thinks he’s a gangster, but he’s nothing but a dumbass. Santana says all he’s doing is proving that he’s nothing but a baby boy bitch. He says he can smell the fear all the way from the ring. He says at one point of time, Moose was like him. He says the only difference is he still walks the same blocks and side by side with the same people he came up with, while he’s done nothing but forget who he is and where he’s come from. He tells Moose to step into the ropes. Moose says he became a 3-time World Champion without the fans, on his own by trusting The System. He says when you’re good at doing something, you never do it for free. He says he’s a box office attraction. He says Santana is nothing but a poor Puerto Rican kid. The System attack Santana from behind. ABC’s music hits and they fight against The System. The Hardys’ music hits and they all clear out The System. Santino Marella comes out and books Moose vs. Mike Santana at Bound For Glory. Santino tells The System to watch the Hardys vs. ABC because it has Bound For Glory implications. He says ABC vs. The Hardys is starting right now.

Match 3: ABC vs. The Hardys

Matt Hardy picks up Bey on his shoulder but Ace tags himself in. Ace grabs Matt and tags to Bey and they hit a double dropkick on Matt for two. Matt whips Bey into the corner and clashes into Bey and they’re both down. Both tag out and and Jeff hits an atomic drop followed by a leg drop for two. Jeff hits a Side Russian Leg Sweep for two. Bey looks for Art of Finesse on Jeff, but The Hardys hit the Plot Twist on Bey. The System run in and attack both teams leading to a disqualification.

Result: ABC vs. The Hardys ends in a disqualification

Rating: **¾

Reaction: You could see this finish coming a mile away. Not complaining though, it makes sense that they would want to face neither of these teams.

Santino Marella comes out and books The System vs. ABC and The Hardys for Bound For Glory in a Full Metal Mayhem match.

Reaction: A Full Metal Mayhem match is not what I expected so that was really cool.

Match 4: Jason Hotch vs. Leon Slater vs. Laredo Kid

Mike Bailey joins the commentary team for this match. Laredo Kid hits a senton onto Slater and Hotch outside the ring. He hits a frog splash onto Hotch for two. Slater hits a Swanton 450 for the win.

Result: Leon Slater def. Laredo Kid and Jason Hotch by pinfall

Rating: ***

Reaction: The right guy won here. Leon is a phenomenal talent with a high ceiling and deserves a big push. I wish they made more use of their partnerships with AAA and NJPW to bring in more X-Division talent, but I feel like that’s been put on the back burner with the new regime.

Leon Slater will face Mike Bailey for the X-Division Championship next week.

Jordynne Grace comes out. She says she can’t find Masha backstage and calls her out to the ring. Masha walks out to the ring. Jordynne says she was looking for her and saw her kill wall back up. She says she thought they were past that. Masha says Jordynne was the only one that knew that she spoke English, and she kept that information to herself. She says when she becomes Knockouts Champion, she’s going to know what it’s like to live in her shadow. She gives Jordynne an envelope and Jordynne opens it to find her photo marked with an “X”.

Reaction: I’m glad Masha is staying a heel as I prefer her that way. I didn’t think her speaking Russian held her back, but they would definitely be able to get more out of her now that she’s able to cut promos in English.

Match 5: Nic Nemeth and Joe Hendry vs. AJ Francis and KC Navarro

Hendry catches Navarro and hits a Fallaway Slam. Nic Nemeth hits a superkick on AJ Francis and Hendry hits him with an Attitude Adjustment for two. Hendry goes for a Standing Ovation, but AJ gets out of it. Hendry hits a Danger Zone and tags to Nic Nemeth who hits a superkick on AJ but KC Navarro tags in. Nemeth hits a superkick and hits a Standing Ovation on KC Navarro followed by the Famouser for the win.

Result: Nic Nemeth and Joe Hendry def. AJ Francis and KC Navarro by pinfall

Rating: ***

Reaction: Interesting that they both used each other’s finishers. I thought they would’ve teased some more tension between Hendry and Nemeth here, but we might be getting there.

Nic Nemeth and Joe Hendry celebrate their win together to close out the show.