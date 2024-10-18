Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 10.17.24  

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, Mike Bailey defends his X Division Championship against rising star Leon Slater, Matt Cardona takes on TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth in a ‘Pick Your Poison’ match, Rhino and PCO battle under No DQ rules with both the TNA Digital Media Title and the International Championship on the line, Steve Maclin addresses the iMPACT audience and more. So let’s jump right in!

TNA iMPACT!

Date: October 17th, 2024

Location: Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Rhino vs. PCO in a ‘Pick Your Poison’ match for the TNA Digital Media and the International Championships

PCO throws Rhino into the ring post and back into the ring. PCO smashes a trash can onto Rhino and chokeslams him onto the trash can. Rhino goes outside the ring and PCO goes for a suicide dive but Rhino smashes the trash can onto his head and throws him back into the ring and covers him for two. Rhino sets up the trash can in the corner and whips PCO into it but PCO reverses it. PCO sets up two chairs and sets Rhino onto it and goes to the top rope but Rhino catches him and powerbombs him onto the chairs for two. Rhino goes under the ring and pulls out a table. He sets up the table in the corner and looks to Gore PCO into it but PCO moves out of the way and Rhino crashes into it. PCO hits the PCOSault for the win.

Result: PCO def. Rhino to retain the TNA Digital Media and the International Championships

Rating: ***

Gia Miller is backstage with Nic Nemeth. Nic Nemeth says he is not worried. He says he dreams about big nights like this. He said he went to Santino Marella and said he wants to put the title on the line, but Santino did not want to compromise the Bound For Glory main event. He said he’s going to do what he does best, steal the show and beat Matt Cardona.

Arianna Grace comes out and introduces Brinley Reece who makes her entrance. The Personal Concierge says he heard that Johnny Cash is from Nashville. He says he thinks he sucks and is a bum and a degenerate just like everyone there. He introduces Ash by Elegance.

Match 2: Brinley Reece vs. Ash by Elegance

The Personal Concierge applies lip gloss on Ash’s lips. Brinley takes her down with a snapmare and smears it all over Ash’s face. Ash challenges Brinley by doing push ups. Brinley Reece takes Ash down with a shoulder block and does more push ups. Ash says she quits but Brinley pulls her back into the ring. Ash punches Brinley and gets her in a chinlock but Brinley reverses it into a pin for two. Brinley takes her out with a clothesline for two. Brinley picks up Ash but the Personal Concierge distracts her and Ash takes her down with a reverse DDT. Ash hits the Rarefied Air for the win.

Result: Ash by Elegance def. Brinley Reece by pinfall

Rating: **½

After the match, the Personal Concierge says that recently they’re in the business of doing makeovers. He says he thinks they should give this NXT talent a makeover. Ash applies the lip gloss on her lips and kisses Brinley on the forehead. Xia Brookside runs out and Ash retreats.

We see a vignette with Rosemary and Wendy Choo. Rosemary says they hate to lose. They’re outside the door of a room Jody Threat is in and Jody walks out and finds nobody there.

Match 3: Mike Bailey vs. Leon Slater for the TNA X-Division Championship

Mike Bailey hits a moonsault onto Slater outside the ring and throws him back into the ring. Bailey goes for a shooting star press but Leon Slater moved out of the way and hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for two. Leon Slater runs into Bailey but Bailey catches him with a Spanish Fly. Leon Slater hits a kick onto Bailey in the corner and hits a senton onto Bailey outside the ring. Leon throws him back in the ring and goes to the top rope but Bailey catches him and goes for a superplex but Leon counters. Leon goes for a Swanton 450 but Bailey moves out of the way. Bailey get him in a half Cobra clutch and hits an overhead suplex. Mike Bailey hits the Tornado Kick and the Ultima Weapon followed by a Flamingo Driver for the win.

Result: Mike Bailey def. Leon Slater by pinfall to retain the TNA X-Division Championship

Rating: ****

Mike Bailey shakes Leon’s hand after the match. We see a graphic on the screen and it shows that Mike Bailey will defend the X-Division Championship at Bound For Glory against El Hijo de Vikingo.

We see a video package recalling the tag team three-way Championship match at Bound For Glory getting set-up.

ABC are backstage with The Hardy Boyz. Ace says The Hardy Boyz inspired him to become a wrestler but he’s got to turn it off as he steps into the ring. Matt Hardy says at Bound For Glory let the best man win. Matt Hardy says this might be the last Full Metal Mayhem that they have left inside of them. Matt Hardy says they’re on a mission to win the tag team titles so that they use present tense and say that they are great. The Hardy Boyz shake hands with ABC.

Maclin comes out and gets on the mic. He says that last week, EY was taken out. He calls out Josh Alexander. Josh comes out with Sinner and Saint. He says he hasn’t forgotten that he is one of the most self-serving scumbags hes ever seen. He says he isn’t buying that he’s become a self-righteous person after talking to Eric Young. He says it isn’t worth it catering to the fans. He said he out his body on the line and killed it and kept the doors open. He says he is the longest reigning champion in the company’s history. He says it isn’t worth it because they turned their back on him. He asks why are they supposed to believe in a failure like him. Maclin says Josh was the first person who came to him and said that he wasn’t some failure, that he was homegrown. He says at one point he thought they were alike and they could be a team, but they are nothing alike. Josh says he agrees that they are nothing alike. He says he is the longest reigning champion, and he couldn’t hold it for a month. The Northern Armory beat down on Steve Maclin. They ziptie Maclin’s hands. Josh slaps him and Maclin spits him in the face. Josh hits Maclin with a C4 Spike.

Santino is backstage with Arianna Grace. Santino shows the device with which he picks the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match entrants. Kazarian comes in and says he better do something with for the World Championship. He tells Grace that her crown sucks and leaves. Santino and Arianna discuss that Kazarian is in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet.

Match 4: Brian Myers vs. Mike Santana

Mike Santana wraps a chain around his hand and chases away the referee. He hits Brian Myers with the chain. Eddie Edwards and JDC try to interfere, but they get hit with the chain too. Santana hits Spin The Block with the chain and leaves them all laying. Santana gets on the mic and calls out Moose but Moose doesn’t come out. Santana says he’s coming for him and goes to the back. Moose hits him in the head with a baseball bat and says be careful what you wish for.

Matthew Rehwoldt is having a sit-down interview with Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich. Jordynne says she wanted to sit down because she wants to know why she found out like that. Masha asks how she was supposed to tell her after beating challenger after challenger and made history at the Royal Rumble. Jordynne asks if she’s supposed to apologize for being at the Royal Rumble. Jordynne says Masha teamed with wrestlers beneath her. Masha says she did what she had to do to claw her back to the top. She says when she fought Shayna Baszler, she had her in her corner. Jordynne says everyone thought Masha was the new face of the division, but she beat her again and again. Jordynne says she was relieved when her music didn’t hit when she had her open challenge, because it’s become harder and harder to beat her. Masha says she couldn’t beat her then, but she will beat her now. Masha asks how Jordynne will feel when she faces her at Bound For Glory. Jordynne says she will still feel relieved because she is her friend, but the result will still be the same. Masha says she loves her but the title is coming to her no matter what.

Kazarian comes out to join the announcer for the next match.

Match 5: Matt Cardona vs. Nic Nemeth in a ‘Pick Your Poison’ match

Matt Cardona takes Nic Nemeth to the top rope and goes for a superplex but Nemeth drops him down face first. Cardona falls on the ropes and drops him crotch first. Matt Cardona hits an Implant DDT for two. Cardona goes for a Sweet Chin Music but Nemeth hits a superkick and gets two. Nemeth goes for Danger Zone but Cardona holds onto the ropes and goes for a Powerbomb but Nemeth gets out of it and hits a Famouser for two. Nemeth goes after Cardona but Cardona hits a kick between Nemeth’s legs when the referee wasn’t looking. PCO’s music hits and he comes out and takes out Cardona’s security. Nemeth hits the Danger Zone on Cardona while he was distracted and gets the three count.

Result: Nic Nemeth def. Matt Cardona by pinfall

Rating: ***

After the match, PCO picks up Matt Cardona and takes him away. Nemeth celebrates but Kazarian attacks him from behind. Hendry’s music hits and he teams up with Nemeth to take out Kazarian. Kazarian gets on a mic and asks if the people enjoyed them manhandling him. He pulls out a referee T-shirt and says that he will be the special referee for the World Championship match at Bound For Glory.