Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 10.31.24  

Hey there, TNA fans! It's Thursday and that means it's time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! Tonight on iMPACT, Josh Alexander and two mystery partners take on Eric Young, Steve Maclin, and Jonathan Gresham, Fir$t Cla$$ and The Rascalz face off in tag team action, Dani Luna will face off with Ash By Elegance and more. So, let's jump right in!

TNA iMPACT!

Date: October 31st, 2024

Location: Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

We see PCO backstage and he says “Happy Halloween” and laughs.

Joe Hendry’s music hits but Frankie Kazarian comes out dressed as Joe Hendry. He says in a put on Scottish accent, “We believe in 252 pounds of pure defecation”. He says he lost at Bound For Glory but he can still be their hero and sing songs and smile like a moron. He says when you say his name and he appears. Joe Hendry’s music hits and the real Joe Hendry runs out and Kazarian runs out. Joe Hendry says Kazarian thought this would be upset him but this is amazing. He says after 47 years in the business, Kazarian is finally entertaining. He says Kazarian took something away from him and the people. He says he knows that Kazarian, John Layfield and Nic Nemeth were in on it. Nic Nemeth’s music hits and he comes out. Nic Nemeth says they went toe-to-toe and he believes in Joe Hendry. He says he watched the match and he did not see John Layfield clock Joe Hendry or Kazarian. He said he decided that he deserved a rematch. He says he went to Santino and he gets his match for the title tonight and Santino said no. He says the system is flawed. The System comes out. Eddie Edwards says Nic Nemeth said The System is flawed. He said The System runs TNA Wrestling. Nic Nemeth asks where Myers and Moose and the gold around their waist. He suggests him and Hendry beat the hell out of The System tonight. Kazarian suggests they make it a 6-man tag. Nemeth superkicks him and Hendry hits him with the Standing Ovation.

Reaction: I love it when Kazarian gets into comedy mode. Reminded me of the time when he did an impression of AJ Styles as part of Bad Influence a decade ago. I would’ve preferred the story of Nemeth turning heel and Hendry being the one to dethrone him, but I’m willing to see where they go with this. Fun opening segment and really good work from everyone here. Alisha’s opening line “Do you wanna know something” is a little too similar to Bully Ray’s “Do you know who I am” though.

Alisha is on the mic and she says we saw a new Knockouts Champion at Bound For Glory and Masha is on borrowed time. Masha says everyone here is sick and tired of hearing her voice. She says she doesn’t care if it’s her or Tasha, but she’s looking for a fight tonight. She beats on Tasha until Alisha hits her and Masha goes after her but they team up on her until Jordynne runs out and Alisha and Tasha bail. Santino Marella’s music hits and says next week we will have Alisha and Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich and also books Joe Hendry and Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards and JDC.

Reaction: Santino comes out and also announces the match he should’ve come out to announce in the last segment. I don’t know if that was intended or not, but I liked it.

Match 1: Fir$t Cla$$ vs. The Rascalz

The Rascalz kick on AJ Francis and Wentz hits a Swanton on him and Trey pins him but Navarro breaks it up. Trey goes to the top rope but Navarro pushes him down and AJ Francis hits the Down Payment for the win.

Result: Fir$t Cla$$ def. The Rascalz by pinfall

Rating: **½

Josh Alexander comes out with the Good Hands. He says he’s in a bad mood so he suggests the fans in Detroit to not make it any worse. He says he shouldn’t be in a bad mood because he embarrassed Steve Maclin and he did it all by himself. He says he’s in a bad mood because The Northern Armory. He says The Northern Armory were denied at customs. He says he wouldn’t be surprised if somebody stooged them off. He says he enlisted the help of The Good Hands tonight and if they do well tonight, there might be more for them in the future.

Match 2: Josh Alexander and The Good Hands vs. Eric Young, Steve Maclin, and Jonathan Gresham

Maclin beats up on Josh Alexander and takes him down with a clothesline. Josh tags out to Skyler and Josh Alexander leaves. Maclin hits the Busaiku Knee on Hotch followed by the Crosshairs and the KIA on Skyler for the win.

Result: Eric Young, Steve Maclin, and Jonathan Gresham def. Josh Alexander and The Good Hands by pinfall

Rating: ***

Reaction: Strong win for Maclin coming off of Bound For Glory. They probably booked this match exactly like they would’ve booked it if Judas Icarus and Travis Williams were there, except probably for the Josh Alexander leaving mid-match part.

We see a part of the match between Mike Bailey and El Hijo del Vikingo that opened Bound For Glory.

We see Trent Seven getting eliminated at the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound For Glory. A backstage segment and Bailey tries to cheer Seven up. The System shows up. Moose says he wants the X-Division Championship. Mike Bailey says the X-Division is about no limits and if he wants a shot at it, he’s more than welcome.

Match 3: Dani Luna vs. Ash By Elegance

Dani Luna hits a running single leg dropkick and a blue thunder bomb off the ropes for two. Dani Luna hits a snap German Suplex. Dani Luna goes for another suplex on Ash on the apron but the Personal Concierge distracts the referee and Heather by Elegance hits Luna with a broom and Ash hits Rarefied Air for the win.

Result: Dani Luna def. Ash By Elegance by pinfall

Rating: ***

Reaction: Dani Luna is a fantastic talent and would do very well if given a singles run. A solid win for Ash here that also protected Dani Luna.

Match 4: Léi Yǐng Lee vs. Maggie Moore

Lee hits punches on Maggie inthe corner. Maggie comes back and hits forearms in the corner but Lee comes back with her own. Maggie hits a pump kick in the corner and goes for a suplex but Lee gets out of it. Lee hits a crossbody off the top rope and hits the Thunderstruck for the win.

Result: Léi Yǐng Lee def. Maggie Moore by pinfall

Rating: **

Reaction: A little rough at times, inlcuding one spot where Maggie got dumped on her head, but otherwise a fine enhancement match.

After the match, Savannah Evans comes back and takes her down with a kick followed by a full Nelson slam.

Santana in a backstage promo and he says he’s the only man in TNA who’s taken on The System one-on-one. He says he took down another former World Champion, but nothing was greater than getting that phone call from his baby girl. He says she told him to get the TNA World Championship for them. He says it’s not a matter of where or how, it’s only a matter of when.

Match 5: Joe Hendry and Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards and JDC

Joe Hendry hits a cutter on JDC and catches Eddie Edwards with a Fallaway Slam and goes for a Standing Ovation, but JDC stops him. Joe Hendry clotheslines JDC and Edwards. Nemeth gets the tag and hits the Famouser on Edwards but JDC breaks up the pin. Hendry looks to go after Eddie Edwards but hits Nic Nemeth instead. Eddie Edwards hits the Boston Knee Party on Nemeth for the win.

Result: Eddie Edwards and JDC def. Joe Hendry and Nic Nemeth by pinfall

Rating: ***

Reaction: Building tension between Joe Hendry and Nic Nemeth. Interesting to see where this goes. Are they going to turn Nemeth heel? Or will they keep both babyface?

After the match, Nic Nemeth and Joe Hendry argue.