Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 2.20.25  

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry is ready to celebrate his TNA World Title reign with an exclusive Encore Championship Concert, Tessa Blanchard steps into a TNA iMPACT! ring for a sanctioned match, Wes Lee’s enforcers, Tyson & Tyriek, face Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel, The Northern Armory is set to address the TNA audience, Léi Yǐng Lee takes on Rosemary and more. So, let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: February 20th, 2025

Location: Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Joe Hendry is in the ring for an encore concert. He said he will face anyone from any company, so much so that he wrote a song about it. He sings that Joe Hendry was a surprise and Sheamus couldn’t believe his eyes, his favourite moment was beating the Miz, he says its hard to be humble when you’re in the Royal Rumble, and he would’ve won if not for Roman Reigns. The Colon Brothers interrupt Joe Hendry and they say they’re making their TNA debut. The fans chant “Where’s Carlito”. They say they’re going to take care of business. The lights go off and Elijah appears. Elijah sings he sees two men looking to fight so he decided to join TNA tonight. He asks who wants to walk with Elijah. The fans chant “Oh walk with Elijah” and he plays the guitar to the tune. The fans chant “This is awesome”. He said these guys made their debut and he came and made it even better. He asks Joe if he’s got his guitar ready. Santino Marella comes out and books Joe Hendry and Elijah vs. The Colons. Elijah says there’s no reason they can’t have a concert right now. They sing Elijah and Joe Hendry are going to raise some hell.

Gia Miller is backstage with Leon Slater and Leon says The System sees him as a young boy to hold the titles and hand them drinks. He says The System might not respect him but he doesn’t need The System. He says he’s going to beat the arse of JDC.

Gia Miller is backstage with The Colons. Orlando says the company needs them and their family history and tradition. He says this is legacy and now this is TNA Wrestling.

Match 1: Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Egwe vs. Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel

The Rascalz go after Tyson and Tyriek before the bell and hit a stereo Suicide Dive to the outside. Tyriek Egwe lifts up Zachary on one arm and powerbombs him onto Trey Miguel. Zachary with a knee on Tyson and Tyriek on each corner and hits a running Shooting Star Press on Tyriek for two. The Rascalz hit a double superkick on Tyriek but Tyriek takes them down with a clothesline. Trey Miguel hits a Meteora followed by a Swanton onto Tyson for the win.

Result: Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel def. Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Egwe by pinfall

Rating: **¾

Wes Lee gets on the mic and suggests The Rascalz and Ace Austin face the three of them at Sacrifice.

Fir$t Cla$$ make their entrance. They introduce some people from the entertainment industry. Noelle Foley is among them. AJ says Roddy doesn’t get the credit he deserves for Hulkamania and he doesn’t get the credit he deserves Hendrymania. He introduces the first guest to the Fir$t Cla$$ Penthouse, some people say he is phenomenal, others say he has a lot of style, he introduces AJ Francis. The fans boo. AJ says that guy left this place to go to that place, but he left that place to make this place great.

Match 2: Rosemary vs. Léi Yǐng Lee

Lee gets Rosemary up on her shoulders for an aeroplane spin. Lee hits Thunderstruck for the win.

Result: Léi Yǐng Lee def. Rosemary by pinfall

Rating: **

Rosemary sprays mist on Lee’s face after the match and the referees took her to the back.

A Sami Callihan vignette and he says wherever Mance and Steph are he’s going to find them. He walks backstage and gets into a brawl with Mance.

Eric Young comes out and says Judas and Travis were pawns under Josh Alexander’s leadership and they were boys, but under his, they will be men and champions and stand at the top of this company. He says no one has sacrificed like he has. He says he is the gatekeeper. He says there is one person who should be beside him. He calls out Steve Maclin. He doesn’t come out. Eric Young says he understands. He says he looked it into his soul and spoke to him and it spoke back. He says he warned Eric about Josh so maybe he did it for Steve. He says this business is not black or white, it’s blood red.

Santana is at an alcoholics anonymous meeting. Mustafa Ali comes in and says every single person here is an inspiration. He says the addiction made them do terrible things. He tells them to take it one day at a time. He tells them not to put themselves in high pressure situations. He tells them to let the leaders lead and the followers will follow. He tells Santana that things can change but people like him don’t.

We see highlights of Moose on NXT.

Match 3: JDC vs. Leon Slater in a No Disqualification Match

They take it to the outside. JDC looks to chop Leon against the ring but Leon gets out of the way and JDC only gets the post. JDC looks to chop again but JDC holds up a steel chair that JDC hits. Leon sets up a table and JDC whips him towards it but Leon leaps over it. JDC suplexes Leon inside out onto a steel chair. JDC looks to swing a kendo stick at Leon but Leon ducks and hits a back heel kick and smacks JDC with the kendo stick and hits him with it from the top rope for two. Leon takes JDC to the apron and pulls out a table from under the ring and looks for a powerbomb from the apron but JDC fight out of it. Leon sets JDC on the table outside the ring and goes to the top turnbuckle and hits a Swanton 450. He takes JDC into the ring for a pin but The System pull Leon and put him through a table. The fans chant “Oba” as The System throw Leon into the ring and JDC pins him for the win.

Result: JDC def. Leon Slater by pinfall

Rating: ***

After the match, The System gang up on Leon Slater. The fans chant “Oba” but The Hardys come out. The System gets the numbers advantage. Oba Femi’s music hits and he takes out all of The System on his own. The fans chant “NXT”.

Tessa Blanchard comes out. The fans chant “Tessa, we comin’ for you”. She says Tessa Blanchard will not be wrestling tonight. She says the doctor backstage decided that Tessa was not a priority. The fans chant “shut the f*** up”. She says the doctor gave their priority to someone who isn’t on her level. The fans chant “Tessa, the door” so she says half the people follow her on social media and paid to watch her wrestle tonight so sit down or she will show them the door. Tessa says this industry runs on Blanchard time. The fans chant “She’s a racist”. Santino Marella’s music hits and he says if she doesn’t wrestle next week, she is fired. Masha Slamovich’s music hits and says she really hopes she sees Tessa wrestle next and that she will not fired, until she gets the chance to brutalize her. She says since one of them is unprofessional and unwilling to do their job, let her handle Mila Moore. Santino says she can wrestle her right now.

Match 4: Masha Slamovich vs. Mila Moore

Masha hits a spinning back fist followed by Requiem for the win.

Result: Masha Slamovich def. Mila Moore by pinfall

Rating: NR

After the match, Cora Jade attacks Masha from behind and hits Jaded. She walks up the ramp and has a little staredown with Tessa.

Santino Marella is backstage with Arianna Grace and announces at Sacrifice Masha Slamovich will put her title on the line against Cora Jade. Ash and Heather by Elegance come in with The Personal Concierge who says they deserve a rematch as they came in with documents and he did nothing about it. Spitfire come in and ask if they’re crying. The Personal Concierge says not anymore. Jody Threat says they have no problem defending the titles against them, but it is upto Santino. The Personal Concierge says Spitfire should be carrying their bags. Santino says if Spitfire wins, Ash and Heather will be the Personal Concierge for 24 hours. Dani Luna says if Ash and Heather win, Spitfire will be their Personal Concierge.

Ryan Nemeth comes out and says his big brother returns to TNA Wrestling in 22 days at Sacrifice.

Match 5: The Colons vs. Elijah and Joe Hendry

Eddie Colon with a guillotine choke on Joe Hendry but Joe reverses with a vertical suplex. Elijah gets the tag and hits an Atomic Drop followed by a big boot on Orlando. A splash in the corner followed by a spinebuster for two. Orlando off the top rope but Elijah hits a knee. Elijah hits a tombstone piledriver for the win.

Result: Elijah and Joe Hendry def. The Colons by pinfall

Rating: ***

Elijah and Joe Hendry celebrate to end the show.