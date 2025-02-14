Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 2.13.25  

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry will put his title on the line against Jake Something, Savannah Evans challenges Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts World Championship, the ongoing tension between NXT’s Cora Jade and Xia Brookside comes to a head in singles competition, in what will be Josh Alexander’s final match in TNA, he faces Eric Young, Mustafa Ali has called for a Town Hall Meeting, Kazarian steps into the ring against The Death Machine Sami Callihan, Ash & Heather By Elegance will be in action once again and more. So, let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: February 13th, 2025

Location: Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Joe Hendry vs. Jake Something for the TNA World Championship

Joe Hendry pushes Jake Something into the ropes and Jake takes Hendry down with a shoulder block and Hendry gets up and takes Something down with a jumping knee and Something gets out of the ring. Jake gets back in the ring and Hendry lifts him up for a stalling suplex. Hendry hits a scoop slam for two as we go to commercial. Back from commercial and Something hits a ripcord clothesline for two. Something hits a hard forearm for two. Something gets Hendry in a chinlock. Hendry gets out of it and takes down Something with a clothesline followed by a scoops slam and a Fallaway Slam. He goes for a Standing Ovation but Something fights out of it and hits a Spear in the corner for two. Something goes for Into The Void but Hendry gets out of it. Hendry clotheslines Something out of the ring but Something pulls Hendry to the edge of the ring and hits him with a running forearm from the ramp. Hendry hits a Fallaway Slam from the top rope. Hendry hits a Standing Ovation for the win.

Result: Joe Hendry def. Jake Something by pinfall

Rating: ***

Reaction: It was a decent match. I can’t say that it was presented in a way that it ever seemed like a possibility that Jake Something could win.

Ryan Nemeth comes out and says his brother is not going to be happy about this match and is sick of Joe Hendry and that he’s a fraud. Santino Marella’s music hits. Nic Nemeth superkicks Jake Something and goes for another one but Something ducks and Nic kicks Santino instead.

Nic and Ryan Nemeth are backstage with Santino Marella and Nic apologises to Santino and says they go way back. Santino says he has to suspend Nic without pay. Ryan isn’t happy but Nic stops him and leaves.

The Personal Concierge comes out and introduces the greatest Knockouts Tag Team in history Heather and Ash by Elegance.

Match 2: Heather and Ash by Elegance vs. The King Bees

Ash takes Dani Bee with a snapmare and Dani reverses it and hits chops. Charity King gets the tag and she takes down Heather with a spinebuster and Ash with a Samoan Drop and goes for the cover, but Heather breaks it up. The King Bees look for a Doomsday Device, but Heather gets out of it and hits a Spanish Fly off the top rope for the win.

Result: Heather and Ash by Elegance def. The King Bees by pinfall

Rating: ***

Reaction: It seemed like it should’ve just been a squash match, but the King Bees got a surprising amount of offense in. Maybe the powers that be really sees potential in them. The Knockouts Tag Team division sure could use more bodies right now.

After the match, Ash and Heather look to give a makeover to the King Bees with lipstick but Spitfire run out and chase them off.

We see highlights of Leon Slater and The Hardys’ win last week.

Leon Slater is backstage and The Hardys come up to him and Matt Hardy thanks him. Leon Slater says he was 9 when he started wrestling and Matt Hardy was surprised. Leon Slater says they’re the reason he got into wrestling. Jeff Hardy says watching the Swanton 450 live and then following it up with his 450, they’re human anamolies. Leon Slater thanks them.

Footage from earlier tonight where Mustafa Ali is holding a Town Hall meeting, and he introduces his cabin, The Great Hands and his Press Secretary Tasha Steelz. He says TNA needs great leadership and he is that great leader, and he announces that he is the rightful No. 1 contender for the TNA World Championship. He says all those in favour to say aye. Tommy Dreamer walks up to him and Mustafa Ali asks him if he’s the one that’s going to lead them into the next generation. Mustafa asks if not him then who. Tommy Dreamer points at Santana. Tasha Steelz calls the Town Hall meeting off.

Sami Callihan makes his entrance for the next match but gets attacked at the stage by Mance Warner.

Match 3: Frankie Kazarian vs. Sami Callihan

Sami Callihan hits a Stunner for two. Kazarian gets a chickenwing and Sami taps.

Result: Frankie Kazarian def. Sami Callihan by submission

Rating: **

Mance Warner stares at Sami Callihan. Sami gets on the mic and says they should keep fighting. Mance gets in the ring and security get in the ring to keep them apart.

Gia Miller is backstage with Josh Alexander and Josh says he’s sad it’s over but he’s happy it happened and he’s pissed off that his last match is against someone he’s looked up to his entire career. He says he’s going to go out there with everything he’s got and show that TNA is the best wrestling place on earth.

JDC comes up to Leon Slater backstage and JDC says he doesn’t think he did well and says he’s making a career off living off of The Hardys. Leon Slater says he wants JDC and no rules.

Match 4: Xia Brookside vs. Cora Jade

Xia hits a Monkey Flip from the corner and Cora leaves the ring. Cora fakes and injury and as Xia comes closer, Cora hits her with a forearm. Xia with a rollup for two and Cora takes her down with a clothesline. Cora hits springboard double knees across Xia’s back. Xia hits forearms followed by a clothesline and a hurrancanrana. Xia hits double knees in the corner followed by a side Russian leg sweep for two. Xia goes for the Brooksy Bomb but Cora gets out of the way and hits a knee in the face and goes for Jaded hut Xia hits an enzugiri. Jade hits a knee strike against the ropes followed by Jaded for the win.

Result: Cora Jade def. Xia Brookside via pinfall

Rating: **¾

Arianna Grace knocks on Tessa Blanchard’s locker room and Tessa says this is not NXT and tells her to go away. Santino says she’s been pulling out of matches left and right. He says he sees right through. He says she’s going to have a match next week or there will be consequences.

The Rascalz come out and Wentz says Wes Lee comes out and attacks them every week. Trey says Ace Austin has their back and tells Wes Lee to face them. Wes Lee comes out and says these fans don’t deserve it. He says they are more than happy to oblige. Ace Austin music hits and Tyson and Tyriek fight with Ace Austin outside while The Rascakz take down Wes Lee in the ring. Wes Lee and Tyson and Tyriek take out the Rascalz and Wes Lee hits the Cardiac Kick on Ace Austin.

AJ Francis with KC Navarro backstage and Francis introduces themselves and says they have an announcement next week. AJ Francis says if they’re not First Class, they’re last.

Match 5: Masha Slamovich vs. Savannah Evans for the TNA Knockouts World Championship

Masha hits a boot in the corner followed by a rolling kick for two. Masha goes for Requiem but Savannah flips her over and hits a big boot. Savannah picks up Masha on her shoulders but Masha gets out of it and Savannah sits on her for two. Savannah goes for a Full Nelson Slam, but Masha gets out of it and hits a knee for two. Masha goes for a Snowplow, but Savannah fights out of it and Masha hits Requiem for the win.

Result: Masha Slamovich def. Savannah Evans to retain the TNA Knockouts World Championship

Rating: ***

Reaction: With Savannah winning the battle royal, there was the question about whether she would be able to hang with Masha Slamovich, but she did okay here and they got a decent amount of time as well.

Match 5: Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young

Josh Alexander chops Eric Young and gets a rollup for two followed by a backslide for two followed by another rollup for two. Eric Young with a hanging reverse guillotine from the top turnbuckle followed by an axehandle for two. Eric Young gets a sleeper hold on Josh Alexander and Josh gets up and fights out out it. Eric Young whips Josh in the corner and Josh hits a Missile Dropkick. Josh flips Young over his shoulder and hits a Rolling Senton followed by a knee from the second rope onto Young neck for two. Josh goes for an ankle lock, but Young gets to the ropes. Young hits an elbow drop from the top rope for two. Josh Alexander hits a Styles Clash for two. Young goes for a piledriver off the top rope but Josh gets out of it and goes for an ankle lock followed by a Sharpshooter. Travis Williams distracts Josh and Josh gets an ankle lock and Judas Icarus distracts Josh and Young hits him with his mask and hits a pildriver for the win.

Result: Eric Young def. Josh Alexander by pinfall

Rating: ***¾

Reaction: It was a good match, and they put in some memorable spots in there with Josh hitting the Styles Clash and locking in the Sharpshooter, but considering it was most likely Josh’s final match, I was hoping it would have been one of Josh’s best matches of his career. Nevertheless, it did its job. Josh Alexander will be missed.