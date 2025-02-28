Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 2.27.25  

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, NXT Champion Oba Femi joins forces with TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys to take on The System, Spitfire defends their Knockouts World Tag Team Titles against Ash & Heather By Elegance, Mance Warner and Sami Callihan finally settle their differences in the ring and more. So, let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: February 27th, 2025

Location: Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

The System make their entrance. Alisha asks if everyone wants to know something. Eddie Edwards says last week JDC took out Leon Slater and a future star found out what happens when you cross The System. JDC says you either run with The System or you get run over. Moose gets “Oba’s gonna kill you” chants and Moose says a couple of weeks ago he went in his universe and he shook his whole world up. He says Oba Femi took it a step further to show that he’s some kind of warrior. Moose says there’s a difference between being the rules of NXT and the face of the franchise. He says there’s something that’s been bothering him. He says Jeff Hardy pinned him twice and that bothers him because he’s not who he used to be. He says Jeff got lucky and tonight his luck runs out. Brian Myers says Leon Slater and Oba Femi aren’t System material. He says Eddie and Orlando Colon just might have what it takes to be System material.

The Colons music hits. Eddie says this is their profession and there’s only a few elite wrestlers who know what that means. He says he respects what he sees in the ring. Orlando says they came to TNA to show what it means to be a Colon. He says in order to fight in TNA, they figured out what fight against The System when they can fight with The System. Moose says he likes them and the whole locker room knows things go easy when you trust The System.

Gia Miller is backstage and Dani Luna says they are here to fight and that is why they’re the champions. Jody Threat says if they want to be their errand girls for 24 hours, who are they to say no. Jody says they have a long list for them to do. They chant “mohawks” and leave.

The System are backstage and Leon Slater walks up to them and he is joined by The Hardy Boys. Security keeps them apart.

Match 1: Santana vs. Oro Mensah

Santana whips Oro in the corner and chops him. Santana dropkicks Oro and hits Rolling Buck 50 for two. Santana goes to the top rope but Oro follows him. Santana headbutts him down but Oro hits a backflip into a kick and a Call of Autumn for two. Santana rolls up Oro for two. Santana catches Oro for a Buckle Bomb followed by Spin The Block for the win.

Result: Santana def. Oro Mensah by pinfall

Rating: ***¼

A Mustafa Ali video plays on the screen asking who really Mike Santana is. A voiceover says he is on the sauce. Mustafa Ali says he approves this message.

Santana is backstage and he is looking for Mustafa Ali. He finds the Good Hands and Tasha Steelz and he asks them where he is. John Skyler asks if he thinks Mustafa Ali has time for him. He says he will relay the message to Mustafa Ali. Santana asks how about he relays this foot in his ass.

Match 2: Tessa Blanchard vs. Kelsey Heather

Tessa elbows Kelsey in the corner and gets her in a guillotine choke while clubbing blows on her back. Kelsey hits a hurricanrana and Tessa comes back with a dropkick. Tessa hits a vertical suplex on the bottom turnbuckle in the corner and hits a running forearm in the corner and a slap in the face. Kelsey rolls her up for two. Tessa hits a cutter followed by the Buzzsaw for the win.

Result: Tessa Blanchard def. Kelsey Heather by pinfall

Rating: ***

Masha Slamovich is watching backstage and Cora Jade attacks her from behind and says she doesn’t know why she’s worried about Tessa Blanchard when she’s the one who’s going to take her title at Sacrifice.

Joe Hendry is backstage with Elijah and Elijah says they are two people who know how to put on a show. Joe Hendry says he’s seen this movie before. He turns around and he sees this guitar wrapped around his head. Elijah says he has nothing to worry about and he’s got a friend here. Joe Hendry says as long as he believes in Joe Hendry, he can walk with Elijah. The System walks up to them and JDC says they run the show here.

Match 3: KC Navarro vs. Steve Maclin

Navarro hits forearms in the corner. Eric Young and The Northern Armory come out to watch as Navarro hits a double stomp for two. Maclin hits a back elbow, and Navarro returns with a slingblade for two. Mackin takes Navarro with a clothesline followed by a Lou Thesz Press and an Olympic Slam for two. Navarro hits a Frog Splash for two. Navarro hits the 305 and goes for a move off the top rope but Maclin moves out of the way and sets him up in the corner for the Crosshairs and KIA for the win.

Result: Steve Maclin def. KC Navarro by pinfall

Rating: ***½

Tessa Blanchard is backstage and finds Léi Yǐng Lee backstage. Lee says she talks too much. Tessa says she doesn’t even deserve the breathe the same air as her and she’s not on her level. Santino Marella books Tessa Blanchard vs. Léi Yǐng Lee.

The Personal Concierge introduces Ash and Heather by Elegance.

Match 43: Spitfire vs. Ash and Heather by Elegance for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships

Ash gets “You are stupid” chants. Jody takes her the the match and hits a snapmare and pins for a two count. Heather gets the tag and gets 10 short arm clotheslines in the corner. Dani Luna gets the tag and hits a scoop slam followed by a scoop slam to Jody onto Heather for two. Jody gets the tag and hits a running crossbody for two. Jody goes to the top rope and The Personal Concierge distracts the referee and Heather hits a Codebreaker for two. Heather gets a sleeper, but Jody throws her over her head. Dani Luna gets the tag and reverses a hurricanrana into a backbreaker followed by a powerbomb for two. Dani hits a German Suplex and the fans chant “one more time” so she hits one more. Heather hits a double stomp off the top rope. Jody hits an Exploder Suplex. She gets the tag and hits a Michinoku Driver on Ash for two. She goes for the double knees on Ash on the ropes, but Ash moves out of the way. Dani hits a German Suplex on Heather on the apron from inside the ring and they team up with a Pressure Drop on Heather for the win.

Result: Spitfire def. Ash and Heather by Elegance to retain the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships

Rating: ***½

Dani Luna gets on the mic and says they are their Personal Concierge and that starts right now.

Ash and Heather by Elegance are backstage and Jody Threat bring them their socks. The Personal Concierge says he’ll do it. Santino says he didn’t lose the match, they did.

Match 5: Mance Warner vs. Sami Callihan

Sami Callihan hits a Stunner and pulls out a steel chair from underneath the ring and hits Mance with it.

Result: Mance Warner def. Sami Callihan by disqualification

Rating: NR

Mance Warner gets the chair and hits Sami in the midsection with it. Security tries to separate them and Sami breaks through it to attack Mance. Mance breaks through the security to attack Sami. Santino Marella’s music hits and books them in a street fight at Sacrifice. Sami attacks Mance again and leaves through the entrance.

Match 6: Frankie Kazarian vs. Ace Austin

Wes Lee makes his way out with Tyson and Tyriek to join the announce table. Ace takes Kazarian down with an armdrag followed by a chop in the corner. Ace goes to the top rope and Kazarian trips him down. Kazarian hits a springboard legdrop. Ace Austin with a jacknife pin and Kazarian bridges out of it. Ace Austin with Click Click Boom followed by a clothesline in the corner and a springboard single-leg kick. Kazarian gets out of the ring. Ace gets in Tyson and Tyriek’s face. Wes distracts him and Kazarian hits a slingshot cutter for the win.

Result: Frankie Kazarian def. Ace Austin by pinfall

Rating: ***¼

After the match, Wes Lee and Tyson and Tyriek attack Ace Austin but The Rascalz run out with steel chairs to chase them away.

Spitfire gives Ash and Heather a choice and one of them can carry their bags and one of them can walk Jody’s dog. Ash chooses to walk Jody’s dog. Ash sees a dog and talks crap about it until Steph de Lander walks up and says that’s her dog. They leave together after they’re done with the dog.

Ryan Nemeth comes out and says his big brother Nic Nemeth will return in 15 days. And we gets a Nic Nemeth returns in 15 days graphic.

Match 7: Oba Femi and The Hardys vs. The System

Jeff Hardy hits a Twist of Fate on Moose and tags to Matt. Matt hits Moose’s face into the corner turnbuckles followed by a DDT. Matt hits a Side Effect followed a pin that is broken by Eddie. Eddie goes for a Suicide Dive on Oba Femi but is caught and slammed against the edge of the apron. The Hardys team up for a Plot Twist and they pin Moose, but Myers breaks it up. Oba Femi hits a backbreaker on Myers and takes a big boot from Moose but fights out of it and hits a spinebuster. Matt Hardy goes for a Twist of Fate on Moose, but Moose pushes Matt into Brian Myers who hits him with his System ring. Moose hits a spear on Matt Hardy.

Result: The System def. Oba Femi and The Hardys by pinfall

Rating: ***½

After the match, Joe Hendry and Elijah run out to chase The System away. Santino Marella’s music hits and he announces matches for Sacrifice. He announces Jeff Hardy will face Moose in a ladder match for the X-Division Championship. He announces a 10-man tag match with The System and The Colons vs. Joe Hendry and Matt Hardy and three guys of their choosing.