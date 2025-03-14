Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 3.13.25  

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry is set to put his gold on the line, Masha Slamovich and Cora Jade collide in tag team action, Eddie Edwards takes on Leon Slater, Mustafa Ali and Mike Santana will engage in a special Summit, NXT’s Wes Lee, flanked by Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe, will step into the iMPACT! Zone against Laredo Kid, Xia Brookside faces Rosemary, JDC steps into action against Cody Deaner and more. So, let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: March 13th, 2025

Location: Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Eddie Edwards vs. Leon Slater

The winner will get their team the advantage in the 10-man steel cage match at Sacrifice. Eddie whips Leon into the steel steps, but Leon leaps over it and hits a hurricanrana on Eddie. Eddie throws Leon into the steel steps and back into the ring. Eddie whips Leon into the corner. Eddie with an armwringer on Leon, but Leon returns with an armdrag. Eddie hits an overhead belly-to-belly suplex for two. Leon hits a single leg dropkick on Eddie and hits a crossbody off the ropes for two. Eddie pulls down on Leon’s hurt arm and goes for a Backpack Stunner but Leon reverses into a rollup for two. Eddie catches Leon for a Blue Thunder Bomb for two. Leon hits a superkick on Eddie and goes to the top rope but Eddie stops him. Leon drops Eddie and goes for the Swanton 450, but Eddie moves out of the way and hits the Boston Knee Party.

Result: Eddie Edwards def. Leon Slater by pinfall

Rating: ***¾

Sami Callihan with a promo. He says Mance Warner has one more day until Sacrifice. Steph de Lander and Mance Warner walk up to him and Steph says he can’t hit him or he’s out of here. Sami faces off with Mance. Mance says he’ll see him at Sacrifice.

Match 2: Wes Lee vs. Laredo Kid

Laredo Kid hits an Asai Moonsault on Wes Lee outside the ring. Laredo throws him in the ring and hits a crossbody for two. Wes throws Kid face first into the second turnbuckle and hits a superkick. Kid goes to the top rope but Lee drops him and hits a brainbuster for two. Kid and Lee exchange forearms and Kid hits a neckbreaker followed by a superman forearm in the corner followed by a sitout driver and a twisting Swanton for two. Kid goes for a running superman forearm, but Lee catches him and flips Kid inside out and hits the Cardiac Kick for the win.

Result: Wes Lee def. Laredo Kid by pinfall

Rating: ***¾

The Rascalz come out and Wentz says that at Sacrifice, they will close this chapter once and for all and ship them back to NXT.

Spitfire comes up to Santino and asks if they know what happened and Santino says it was not very nice. Ash and Heather by Elegance come up and Ash says they were treated like dogs. Santino books a 2-on-3 match for Sacrifice with The Personal Concierge teaming up with Ash and Heather by Elegance.

Match 3: Xia Brookside vs. Rosemary

Xia hits a hurricanrana and a single leg dropkick followed by a monkey flip for two. Rosemary returns with a clothesline. Rosemary hits a Northern Lights Suplex for two. Rosemary catches Xia with the Upside Down against the ropes. Xia with a headscissors followed by Broken Wings in the corner. Xia hits a crossbody off the top rope. Rosemary gets a steel chain from under the ring and gets into the ring but Xia steps on her hand and pulls the chain out of her hand. Rosemary spits mist on Xia’s face and the referee calls for the bell.

Result: Xia Brookside def. Rosemary by disqualification

Rating: ***

A vignette for Steve Maclin who’s writing into a book and sharing drinks with Eric Young. Steve says as long as he’s with the Northern Armory, he can’t be with him. Maclin says he has respect for him. Maclin leaves and Eric smiles.

Cody Deaner says it’s great to be back in Orlando. He says a year ago, his personal life was fantastic, but his professional life wasn’t so good. He said he’s put his choice into the hands of the people. JDC says these people don’t care about his children or about him. JDC says all he cares about is his match at Sacrifice. He tells Deaner to take the loss, be a man and not be a disappointment to his children. Deaner says it’s the people’s choice. He asks if he should leave and let the referee count to 10, or should he punch JDC in the face 10 times. The fans chant for the latter and Deaner says the people have spoken.

Match 4: JDC vs. Cody Deaner

JDC looks to punch Deaner 10 times in the corner, but Deaner returns with an atomic drop. Deaner climbs the turnbuckle and punches him 10 times. JDC hits the Falcon Arrow for the win.

Result: JDC def. Cody Deaner by pinfall

Rating: **

Match 5: Masha Slamovich and Léi Yǐng Lee and Cora Jade and Tessa Blanchard

Tessa hits Magnum on Lee and Cora pins her for two. Cora and Lee take down each other with clotheslines. Tessa goes for a cutter but Masha takes her down with a big boot. Masha with a running back elbow in the corner to Tessa. Tessa hits Magnum on Lee and Masha hits a running boot to Tessa’s face. Lee with a knee to the back of Cora’s neck outside the ring. Masha hits Tessa with forearms. Tessa rakes the eyes of Masha. Lee hits Thunderstruck on Tessa. Cora hits Masha with the Knockouts World Championship belt. Tessa hits the Buzzsaw for the win.

Result: Cora Jade and Tessa Blanchard def. Masha Slamovich and Léi Yǐng Lee by pinfall

Rating: ***¾

The summit between Mike Santana and Mustafa Ali. Ali is late and he apologizes. Tom Hannifan asks what he hopes to accomplish with this summit. Ali says the bigger picture is TNA. He says they need a leader. He says he is here to knock down walls into pebbles for future generations to come. He says Mike Santana cannot handle the pressure. Santana says he has been handling pressure his entire life. He talks about going through The System and defeating Josh Alexander. Tom Hannifan points out that Santana has not been beaten in 6 months. Ali says handling pressure is facing adversity. Mustafa Ali says he is not a leader, he is a liability and even worse than that, he is an addict. Santana says he is full of shit and that he is not here for the people, the locker room or TNA, he is here for himself. He says he is an addict for the people and for this company. He says for every addict that is out there, he has shown that it is possible to hit the bottom and rise. He says at Sacrifice, Ali’s hands better cash those checks. Ali says there’s too much tension here and offers him a drink. Ali says at Sacrifice, he’s going to lose, he’s going to face adversity and he’s going to break and he’s going to let everyone down. He said Santana is going to break his daughter’s heart. Santana goes after Ali but The Good Hands beat down on Santana. Mustafa Ali leaves a glass of wine for Santana and leaves.

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt run down the card for Sacrifice. Kazarian joins the announce table and Tom Hannifan says Kazarian will face Steve Maclin at Sacrifice.

Joe Hendry comes out. He says “Say his name and he appears” works for him but let’s see if it works for Santino Marella. Santino comes out. He’s about to announce Joe Hendry’s opponent. Ryan Nemeth comes out and says his big brother is returning to TNA Wrestling in 1 day. He says his big brother transferred over his rematch to Ryan. He goes out to face Joe Hendry.

Match 6: Joe Hendry vs. Ryan Nemeth for the TNA World Championship

Joe Hendry hits the Standing Ovation for the win.

Result: Joe Hendry def. Ryan Nemeth to retain the TNA World Championship

Rating: NR

Santino says that is not the surprise opponent he had in mind. He brings out Hammerstone.

Match 7: Joe Hendry vs. Hammerstone for the TNA World Championship

Hammerstone looks for a Nightmare Pendulum, but Hendry picks him up for a vertical suplex. Hendry hits a Fallaway Slam. Hendry looks for a Standing Ovation. Hammerstone hits a T-bone Suplex followed by a powerslam for two. Hammerstone hits a release German Suplex followed by a a powerbomb kicked out at two transitioned into a Boston Crab, but Hendry gets into the ropes. Hendry rolls up Hammerstone for two. Hendry hits a German Suplex followed by an Attitude Adjustment and a Standing Ovation for the win.

Result: Joe Hendry def. Hammerstone to retain the TNA World Championship

Rating: ***¼

After the match, The System attack Joe Hendry but The Hardys’ music hits and they come out with Elijah and Leon Slater. They all brawl to end the show.