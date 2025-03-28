Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 3.27.25  

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich gets her chance at revenge in a non-title match against NXT’s Jacy Jayne, Chavo Guerrero Jr. returns to action alongside the Aztec Warriors to face FIR$T CLA$$ and Frankie Kazarian in six-man tag action, Ash & Heather By Elegance will face NXT’s Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley in tag team action, Ace Austin goes one-on-one with Eric Young and more. So, let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: March 27th, 2025

Location: El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

The Personal Concierge introduces Ash and Heather by Elegance.

Match 1: Ash & Heather by Elegance vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley

Gigi Dolin takes Ash down with a STO. Paxley gets the tag and teams up with Gigi for a dropkick to the face for two. Ash slaps Paxley and tags to Heather. Gigi hits a Bronco Buster on Heather in the corner. Gigi hits a headbutt on Ash to tag to Paxley. Paxley hits a butterfly suplex followed by an elbow on Heather for two. Paxley goes to the top rope, but the Personal Concierge pushes her off and Ash hits Rarefied Air for the win.

Result: Ash & Heather by Elegance def. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley by pinfall

Rating: **¾

Reaction: A decent match that protects the NXT team even in defeat. I thought Tatum Paxley actually looked the more impressive of the two in the ring. Would like to continue to see more of them in TNA.

After the match, Ash by Elegance celebrates with cake but Gigi and Tatum smash her face into it.

Leon Slater in a backstage interview with Gia Miller. Leon says tonight is not going to be a match, it’s going to be a fight. Leon says Nic shocked the world when he did what he did to The Hardys. He said he’s going to show what The Hardys taught him. He says tonight he’s going to get his get back.

Ash by Elegance is backstage and the Personal Concierge apologizes to her. She says she’s going on vacation, and they need to take care of the Elegance legacy.

Match 2: Chavo Guerrero Jr., Octagon Jr. and Laredo Kid vs. AJ Francis, KC Navarro and Frankie Kazarian

AJ Francis picks up Octagon Jr. and Laredo Kid jumps onto him, but he slams them both for two. KC Navarro chokes Octagon Jr. Octagon Jr. fights back but KC Navarro hits a superkick. Laredo Kid hits a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker on Kazarian. Laredo Kid throws KC into Kazarian and takes them out with a clothesline off the top. Chavo gets the tag and goes a three Amigos on KC Navarro, but Kazarian breaks it up, so Chavo goes a three Amigos on him, but AJ breaks it up, so Chavo goes a three Amigos on AJ. The Aztec Warriors take out AJ Francis and Kazarian outside the ring. Chavo hits a Gory Special followed by the Five Star Frog Splash on KC Navarro for the win.

Result: Chavo Guerrero Jr., Octagon Jr. and Laredo Kid def. AJ Francis, KC Navarro and Frankie Kazarian by pinfall

Rating: ***¾

Reaction: This was really good. The crowd was really behind Chavo who to his credit looked really good in there and I wouldn’t be against more appearances from him in the future. I hope the Aztec Warriors get booked more regularly for the tag team division.

A vignette for Rosemary and she says angel walks among them. She says Xia Brookside dance along the battlefield with joy. She says war is not won with fighting the enemy. She says imagine what she could accomplish if she could just let go.

Santino Marella is backstage with Mance Warner and Sami Callihan in handcuffs. Mance Warner says he beat Sami Callihan. Sami says he cheated and didn’t fight him like a man. Steph says they are the Digital Media Champions and everybody knows it. Sami calls Steph a skank and Steph throws her drink in his face.

Match 3: Masha Slamovich vs. Jacy Jayne

Collar and elbow tie-up to start and Jacy pulls Masha’s hair and takes her down. Masha goes for a suicide dive, but Jacy hits her with a right hand and hits a penalty kick off the apron onto Masha’s face. Jacy hits a cannonball on Masha in the corner for two. Masha hits a big boot on Jacy in the corner followed by a rolling back heel kick for two. Backslide by Masha but Jacy hits a knee for two. Jacy hits a step up enzugiri. Masha drops Jacy face first onto the apron. Masha hits a knee strike for two. Masha hits a spinning heel kick followed by the Snow Plow for the win.

Result: Masha Slamovich def. Jacy Jayne by pinfall

Rating: ***¾

Reaction: Jacy Jayne did well to hold her own here against Masha, who’s so good and has got to be up there among the best women’s wrestlers in North America right now.

After the match, Tessa Blanchard attacks Masha and grabs the Knockouts World Championship belt but Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee run out to chase her off.

A vignette for Santana who’s travelling in a subway train and comes across Mustafa Ali posters on a wall. Santana rips them off.

Match 4: Eric Young vs. Ace Austin

Inside Cradle by Ace Austin for two followed by a dropkick. Judas Icarus and Travis Williams get into the ring and Eric attacks Ace when he was distracted. Eric Young hits a spinebuster for two. Ace Austin hits a Side Russian Leg Sweep followed by Click Click Boom and short arm clotheslines in the corner. Ace Austin with a springboard single leg kick for two. Eric Young hits an elbow drop for two. Ace takes out Judas Icarus and Travis Williams outside the ring. Eric Young hits a piledriver for the win.

Result: Eric Young def. Ace Austin by pinfall

Rating: ***¾

Joe Hendry comes out. He says he’ll put this title on the line against anyone from any company. Elijah comes out and says he is not the challenger, and he believes in Joe Hendry. He says he would love to prove how much this means to him with a song. Elijah sings his own version of You’ve got a friend in me. Kazarian comes out a to sing his own song. Joe Hendry tells him to get out of his ring. Kazarian tells them to beat the hell out of each other. Joe and Elijah double team on Kazarian and Elijah almost hits Joe. Joe and Elijah get the fans to sing “Na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye” to Kazarian.

Match 5: Nic Nemeth vs. Leon Slater

Nic Nemeth hits a Famouser for two. Nemeth kicks Leon, and Leon fights back with right hands. Nemeth hits a DDT for two. Nic Nemeth sets up Leon Slater on the top rope and hits a superplex. Leon Slater hits Twist of Slate and goes for the Swanton 450 but Nemeth gets his knees up and a pin gets two. Nemeth goes for Danger Zone, but Leon fights out of it. Ryan grabs his leg and Nic Nemeth hits the Danger Zone for the win.

Result: Nic Nemeth def. Leon Slater by pinfall

Rating: ***¾

Reaction: This sort of reminded me of Nic Nemeth’s own matches in WWE where he would get a lot of hope spots against bigger opponents and you would think he’s going to get the shock win only for his opponent to win in the end. Nic Nemeth gave a lot to Leon Slater here. I’m loving the Leon Slater push.

After the match, Ryan Nemeth attacks Leon Slater, but The Hardys music hits and the Nemeth brothers retreat. Matt Hardy gets on the mic and challenges The Nemeths to a match against The Hardys at Rebellion.