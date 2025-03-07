Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 3.6.25  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, TNA X-Division Champion Moose and NXT Champion Oba Femi will meet face-to-face in the middle of the iMPACT! Zone, TNA newcomer Elijah faces Brian Myers, The Colóns (Eddie & Orlando) have a major test ahead of them in the form of TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys, Eric Young, Judas Icarus & Travis Williams take on Ace Austin & The Rascalz, Mike Santana gets his hands on John Skyler of The Great Hands, The FIR$T CLA$$ Penthouse returns, Savannah Evans goes one-on-one with Xia Brookside and more. So, let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: March 6th, 2025

Location: Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Elijah vs. Brian Myers

Elijah takes down Brian Myers with a clothesline as soon as the bell rings. Brian Myers goes to the outside and Elijah throws him face first into the ring post and smashes his face against the apron repeatedly before hitting a running hip attack on his face. Elijah grabs his arm and hits Old School. Alisha distracts Elijah and Myers takes advantage with a belly-to-back suplex. Alisha pulls at Elijah’s hair while the referee isn’t looking. Elijah reverses Myers’ suplex with one of his own. Elijah returns with a clothesline, back elbow, atomic drop and a big boot followed by a splash in the corner and a spinning suplex for two. Myers returns with an Implant DDT for two. Myers looks for a Roster Cut but Elijah picks him up, but Eddie Edwards distracts him and Myers hits Eddie by accident. Elijah hits a Tombstone Piledriver that he calls the Highwayman’s Farewell for the win.

Result: Elijah def. Brian Myers by pinfall

Rating: ***

After the match, The System attacks Elijah, but Joe Hendry runs out with a guitar and The System bails.

Gia Miller is backstage with Ace Austin and The Rascalz. Ace Austin says their match against The Northern Armory is their first test. Ace Austin says he knows he did some terrible things to Trey, but he never pretended to be his friend. Zachary Wentz says the Northern Armory is going to learn to keep out of their business.

FIR$T CLA$$ are out for the FIR$T CLA$$ Penthouse. AJ says the streets are talking about the first episode and they had to do a second one. AJ Francis introduces his guest, a prizefighter who thinks he’s always right, KO. Then says it’s KC Navarro. AJ Francis says he’s going to put the boots to Maclin. Maclin’s music hits and KC Navarro says nobody invited him. Maclin tells them to shut their mouths and they talk too much. He calls AJ Temu Suge Knight. AJ says he’ll give Maclin 30 minutes and he’ll whip his ass.

Match 2: Savannah Evans vs. Xia Brookside

Xia Brookside with a crucifix and slides down for a pin but Savannah picks her up and Xia hits a single leg dropkick. Savannah hits a Samoan Drop as Rosemary is watching from high above the arena. Savannah chokes Xia against the ropes and whips her hard into the turnbuckle for two. Savannah with a sleeper hold and gets her in a bear hug. Evans runs into Xia in the corner but Xia gets her boot up. Xia gets an Octopus Stretch on Savannah and spears her in the corner followed by a crossbody from the top rope for two. Evans looks for a running knee strike on Xia in the corner but Xia moves out of the way. Evans goes for a knee drop but Xia moves out of the way. The referee checks on Evans and Savannah hits a lariat on Xia as she has her back turned for the win.

Result: Savannah Evans def. Xia Brookside by pinfall

Rating: **¾

Spitfire gets Heather and Ash by Elegance’s Hotel keys and give them a goth makeover. They’re at a park and Spitfire gives them a bag of chicken to eat.

The Good Hands come out and John Skyler says he’s going to take him out like the trash that he is and he’s going to do it with these great hands.

Match 3: John Skyler vs. Mike Santana

Skyler with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for two. Skyler whips Santana into the ropes but Santana returns with a clothesline. Santana hits the Three Amigos. Skyler goes for a slingshot spear and Santana kicks him and hits a running powerbomb for the win.

Result: Mike Santana def. John Skyler by pinfall

Rating: **

After the match, Jason Hotch looks to hit Mike Santana with the ring bell hammer but Santana hits Spin The Block. Mustafa Ali appears on the screen and says Santana is completely unhinged and he went to officials and says this should be a safe working environment. He says Santana has been randomly selected for a urine sample. An official comes down the ramp and hands him a sample jar and Santana slaps it away.

Match 4: AJ Francis vs. Steve Maclin

AJ Francis hits a running knee strike on Maclin in the corner. Maclin gets caught in The Crosshairs and looks for KIA but AJ Francis hits the TFL for two. AJ goes for Down Payment but Judas Icarus and Travis Williams run out and Maclin hits a Suicide Dive. Maclin argues with Eric Young outside the ring. Maclin returns to the ring and AJ hits The Down Payment for the win.

Result: AJ Francis def. Steve Maclin by pinfall

Rating: ***

We see backstage footage of Ryan Nemeth and he is excited to join Joe Hendry and The Hardys’ team but Matt Hardy says he is not on the team. Matt Facetimes Nic Nemeth and says they want him on their team and Nic is excited for him and Ryan, but Matt says Ryan is not on the team because no one trusts him. Nic Nemeth asks him to let him break the news to Ryan and Matt says he’s in the room. Ryan is in tears and says he hates them.

Maclin looks to attack The Northern Armory backstage and Eric Young stops him and says they’re doing this for him and he knows what’s better for him more than he does. Kazarian says he’s enjoying watching him crash and burn. Maclin walks away from him.

We see highlights from NXT with The Hardys’ and Moose’s appearance.

Oba Femi makes his way out to the ring. Moose makes his entrance with The System and calls out security to enter the ring before him to separate them. Oba asks what all that is. Moose says that is for his protection. Oba says last year as he was on his way to becoming the greatest North American Champion in NXT, there was rumblings about Moose. He says now they’re not rumblings, they’re demands. He says he couldn’t help but wonder after all that time, why now. Moose says he’s a prizefighter and he always fights for the biggest prize in the game. He says he waited because he knew Oba would be the NXT World Champion so that he would cross the line. Oba says he understands he’s one of the most freakish athletes in the game and that he’s taken down some of the biggest names in the business, but none of those names are Oba Femi. Moose says in a few days at Madison Square Garden, hes going to dethrone the ruler and he’s going to become the face of the franchise and there’s nothing he can do about it. Oba says why doesn’t he take the security out. Moose says he knew he’d say that. JDC tells the security that the first person to jump Oba joins The System. Oba takes them all out. Moose hits The Spear on Oba and poses with both the TNA X-Division and NXT World Championship belts.

A backstage promo by Fraxiom. Axiom says they’ll not just be TNA World Tag Team Champions, they’ll be the best tag team in history. Nathan Frazer says they will cement themselves as one of the greatest tag teams of all time. Axiom says they’ll be watching closely as they face The Colons.

Match 5: The Northern Armory vs. Ace Austin and The Rascalz

Ace Austin throws Eric Young and Judas Icarus out of the ring and Ace Austin and The Rascalz hit a Suicide Dive on The Northern Armory outside the ring. The Rascalz hits a double superkick on Travis Williams outside the ring. Travis Williams hits a snap suplex on Wentz for two. Wentz hits a knee strike on Travis and goes for a tag but Eric and Judas take out Ace and Trey. Travis with a kravat on Wentz and hits a dropkick against his back. Icarus gets the tag and hits a body slam for two. Ace Austin gets the tag and he hits Click Click Boom on Icarus. Ace hits a spin kick on Icarus and Eric Young takes him out. Young hits a body slam and goes for a moonsault but Ace moves out of the way. Young looks for a tag but Trey takes out his partners. Trey hits a Frankensteiner. The Rascalz double team on Young for two. Wentz hits an atomic drop and they team up with a dropkick on his face for two. Wentz hits a neckbreaker. Wes Lee and Tyson and Tyriek appear and Wentz hits a moonsault on Tyson. Wes Lee is distracted by Wes Lee and Eric Young hits a piledriver for the win.

Result: The Northern Armory def. Ace Austin and The Rascalz by pinfall

Rating: ***

Santana finds Santino Marella and asks if he thinks this is right and that he has never once given an indication that he has slipped up. Santino says there are bosses above him and tells him to prove them wrong and get it out of the way. He sees Tasha talking down to someone for Mustafa Ali’s coffee. Santana says he’s got him and grabs the cup from his hand.

Ash and Heather by Elegance reach Rudos BJJ and Spitfire comes up to them and they push them physically with their workout. The Personal Concierge appears in disguise and takes out Spitfire and tells Ash and Heather to get out of there.

Masha says being TNA Knockouts World Champion means having a target on her back and she is okay with that. She says Cora Jade is in for a fight and she is not walking out. Cora Jade walks out and says Masha talks a big game but she knows her days are numbered. She says Masha isn’t the most ruthless Champion, she’s the most overhyped. She says she will become the first WWE Superstar to win the Knockouts Worls Championship. Masha says Cora’s going to find out why she’s the most ruthless Champion in history. Tessa attacks Masha from behind. Léi Yǐng Lee runs out to the ring and Tessa and Cora get out of the ring.

Mustafa Ali is backstage and Ali asks what happened with Santana’s drug test. Tasha says she talked to Santino and Santana passed the test. Ali says they need him to get another test. He takes a sip of his coffee and stops. Tasha asks if he is okay and he says he is.

Ryan Nemeth comes out and says his big brother returns in 8 days at TNA Sacrifice.

Match 6: The Colons vs. The Hardys

Eddie Colon gets Matt Hardy in a Half Nelson and Matt fights out of it. Fraxiom are watching from the television screen as Matt tags to Jeff Hardy. Jeff hits an atomic drop followed by a leg drop and a dropkick. Matt Hardy hits a Side Effect. The Hardys team up for The Plot Twist. The System run out to the ring and attack The Hardys. The referee calls for the bell.

Result: The Colons vs. The Hardys ends in a no contest

Rating: **

Joe Hendry’s music hits and he runs out with Elijah and Leon Slater and The System bails. Santino’s music hits and this is chaos and they must restore order. He says at Sacrifice there will be no outside interference because the 10-man tag match will take place in a steel cage.